Skype shuts down on May 5: 5 key things you must know before it’s gone forever Microsoft is permanently shutting down Skype on May 5, 2025, in favour of Microsoft Teams. The company promises an easy migration path for existing Skype users, including chat history and contacts. Paid features on Skype will also be discontinued.

New Delhi:

After years of loyal service and millions of users worldwide, Microsoft is officially shutting down Skype on May 5, 2025. Once the tech giant’s internet calling app, Skype, will now be replaced by Microsoft's newer, more powerful communication tool called Microsoft Teams. The decision comes as Microsoft wants to streamline its business communication offerings and focus entirely on Teams.

No surprise: The Shutdown was planned earlier

Microsoft did not take this step as a surprise. The decision to sunset Skype was announced earlier this year (2025), giving users months to prepare. From May 5 onwards, the platform will go offline, which means you will not be able to use Skype for video calls, messages or any of its features.

Existing users can move to Teams easily

Worried about losing your contacts or conversations? Do not panic!

Microsoft is offering an easy transition from Skype to Teams. Your existing Skype ID will work with Teams, and you can migrate chats and contact lists with minimal effort. Microsoft claims that Teams offers similar features and even more tools, especially for professionals.

Skype’s paid features will be discontinued

Yes, Skype had paid features like international calling, Skype Numbers, and voicemail. Microsoft has already stopped accepting renewals for these services. Some of these paid tools will be integrated into Teams, while others will cease to exist once your current plan expires later this year.

Alternatives to Skype: What Are Your Options?

While Microsoft wants you to use Teams, you are not limited to it. Popular platforms like Zoom, Google Meet and even WhatsApp offer excellent video and voice calling capabilities. As per your needs — business meetings or casual chats — you can pick the right application which may suit best as per your requirements.

One must remember that WhatsApp may not work in the UAE market, so one needs to get IMO, Zoom, Botim or other apps which support the network. Similarly, China has their apps for video calling, which could be easily explored by the Indians.