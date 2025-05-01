Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets Rs 45,000 price cut in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Check details here During Amazon’s Great Summer Sale 2025, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available at its lowest-ever price of Rs 84,999, down from Rs 1,29,999. This deal includes additional bank discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options.

New Delhi:

Amazon’s Great Summer Sale 2025 has officially gone live and is offering major discounts on top-rated smartphones on the platform. One of the biggest highlights of this sale is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is now available at its lowest-ever price in India. So, in case you are planning to get your hands on the powerful flagship device, then this is the time.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Huge price drop

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which was launched last year (2024) and was originally priced at Rs 1,29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version, is now available for Rs 84,999 during the Amazon sale. Which means, the device is available at a Rs 45,000 discount on one of the best Android smartphones currently in the market.

This limited-time deal also includes:

10 per cent of Instant Discount for HDFC Bank cardholders No-Cost EMI options for easy monthly payments Exchange Bonuses for trading in your old device

Flagship specs still leading the game

Even after a year of its launch, the Galaxy S24 Ultra continues to be a top contender in the premium smartphone segment. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, making it ideal for gamers, multitaskers, and power users.

Key features include:

6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display 120Hz refresh rate HDR10+ support 2600 nits peak brightness

Quad Rear Camera Setup: 200MP main camera 12MP ultra-wide lens 10MP telephoto camera 50MP periscope telephoto lens

12MP Front Camera for selfies and video calls

5,000mAh Battery with all-day usage

Bluetooth S Pen support

Galaxy AI features for smarter usage

Why you should not miss this deal

At Rs 84,999, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers the same flagship performance and features as many newer models, making it an incredible value buy. The top-tier hardware, advanced camera capabilities, and Samsung’s latest software innovations make this one of the best deals in Amazon’s Great Summer Sale 2025.

Customers must hurry as this offer is time-bound and will be available for a limited time.