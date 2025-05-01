Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets Rs 45,000 price cut in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Check details here

Amazon’s Great Summer Sale 2025 has officially gone live and is offering major discounts on top-rated smartphones on the platform. One of the biggest highlights of this sale is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is now available at its lowest-ever price in India. So, in case you are planning to get your hands on the powerful flagship device, then this is the time.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Huge price drop
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which was launched last year (2024) and was originally priced at Rs 1,29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version, is now available for Rs 84,999 during the Amazon sale. Which means, the device is available at a Rs 45,000 discount on one of the best Android smartphones currently in the market.
This limited-time deal also includes:
- 10 per cent of Instant Discount for HDFC Bank cardholders
- No-Cost EMI options for easy monthly payments
- Exchange Bonuses for trading in your old device
Flagship specs still leading the game
Even after a year of its launch, the Galaxy S24 Ultra continues to be a top contender in the premium smartphone segment. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, making it ideal for gamers, multitaskers, and power users.
Key features include:
- 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display
- 120Hz refresh rate
- HDR10+ support
- 2600 nits peak brightness
- Quad Rear Camera Setup:
- 200MP main camera
- 12MP ultra-wide lens
- 10MP telephoto camera
- 50MP periscope telephoto lens
- 12MP Front Camera for selfies and video calls
- 5,000mAh Battery with all-day usage
- Bluetooth S Pen support
- Galaxy AI features for smarter usage
Why you should not miss this deal
At Rs 84,999, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers the same flagship performance and features as many newer models, making it an incredible value buy. The top-tier hardware, advanced camera capabilities, and Samsung’s latest software innovations make this one of the best deals in Amazon’s Great Summer Sale 2025.
Customers must hurry as this offer is time-bound and will be available for a limited time.