5 Smart ways to take care of your AC health for best cooling| Tips Taking care of your AC isn’t just about better cooling—it’s about saving energy, lowering bills, and extending the life of your machine. Clean the filters, check the outdoor unit, set the right temperature, and don’t skip servicing.

New Delhi:

As summer temperatures soar across India (specifically in the northern part of the country), your air conditioner becomes your best friend. But to ensure it delivers optimal cooling and runs efficiently, regular maintenance is essential. Here are five smart and practical tips to take care of your AC and keep it in top shape throughout the season.

1. Clean or replace air filters regularly

Dirty or clogged filters block airflow, forcing your AC to work harder. This reduces cooling efficiency and increases electricity bills. Ideally, clean your filters every 15 to 20 days, especially during peak summer months. If your unit uses disposable filters, replace them as recommended by the manufacturer.

2. Keep the outdoor unit dust-free

The outdoor condenser unit often collects dust, leaves, and debris, especially in Indian cities where pollution and construction dust are common. Clean the area around the outdoor unit and ensure it has enough space for air circulation. A clean unit ensures better heat exchange and faster cooling.

3. Schedule professional servicing twice a year

Even if your AC seems to be working fine, it’s smart to call a certified technician for a full servicing before and after the summer season. Professionals check for refrigerant levels, internal leaks, and electrical issues, ensuring the long-term health of your AC.

4. Set the right temperature and use the timer mode

Setting your AC to 24–26°C is ideal for comfort and energy saving in India’s climate. Also, use the timer or sleep mode to avoid overcooling at night and reduce energy usage. This not only helps your AC but also keeps your power bills in check.

5. Check for unusual noises or odours

If your AC starts making strange noises or emitting foul smells, don’t ignore them. These are signs of potential internal damage or fungal growth. Turn off the unit and get it inspected immediately to prevent costly repairs or health hazards.