Hari Murali, former child artist and son of KU Murali, found dead at his house

Hari Murali, who started acting in films as a child artist, passed away. He was reportedly found dead at his residence in Annur, Payyannur. His body was later shifted to a private hospital in Payyannur. He was the son of drama and film actor KU Murali and Prasanna. His brother is Sree Murali. Actor Ganapathy and actor Babu Annur are also his relatives.

Hari Murali, 27, is no more, as reported by Manorama Online. The cause of his death hasn't been confirmed by his family.

Hari Murali stepped away from films to work as a graphic designer

Hari Murali was also the son of Payyannur Murali, who had been active in theatre for around three decades. His journey into acting began at a very young age through a television serial. Director AM Nazir had called Hari, who was only four and a half years old at the time, to play a small role in a serial. His first film was Rasikan, and his performance in the film drew the attention of viewers.

Following Rasikan, he appeared as a child artist in several films. These included Annan Thampi, Madambi, Don, Pattanathil Bhootam and Ulakam Sumanthi Valibhan, among others directed by Anwar. In total, he acted in around 10 to 15 films during that phase.

Apart from films, Hari was also seen in nearly 40 television serials such as Kuttichathan and Kayamkulam Kochunni. After some time, he stepped away from acting to focus on studies and other interests. Years later, he appeared again in a small role in Amar Akbar Antony. Although he started his career in front of the camera, he later moved away from acting and was working as a graphic designer in Ernakulam.

Hari Murali had studied BSc in Visual Effects and Animation in Bengaluru. After completing his studies, he began working in a company in Ernakulam. In recent years, he had been active in the VFX field within the film industry. Even though he had moved away from acting, his connection with cinema remained through his work behind the scenes.

