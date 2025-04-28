No more obscene content on OTT: Netflix, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube to be regulated in India Acknowledging the Centre’s submission, the Court indicated that it prefers to allow both the government and judiciary to work collaboratively, ensuring a balanced approach to regulating online content.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court of India has taken a strong stance against pornographic content being shared on popular OTT and social media platforms. Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the court has issued a notice to the Central Government, asking for immediate action to regulate and ban such content across platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ULLU, ALTT, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter). The move comes amid growing concerns about the easy availability of obscene material online and its impact on society, especially the youth.

Supreme Court highlights social responsibility of OTT platforms

During the hearing, the Supreme Court strongly criticised OTT and social media platforms, stating that they must act responsibly and cannot ignore their social obligations. The bench emphasised that these platforms should actively participate in legal proceedings, especially when issues like pornographic content are being discussed.

The PIL demanded a complete ban on obscene material streamed through OTT and social media. The Court, responding to this plea, directed the Centre to ensure appropriate steps are taken to curb the spread of such content and protect societal values.

Demand for a National Content Control Authority (NCC)

The PIL also proposed the creation of a National Content Control Authority (NCC) — a regulatory body that would monitor and control the type of content shared on OTT and social media platforms. The objective would be to prevent the easy dissemination of obscene and pornographic material and maintain a healthy digital environment.

Centre submits existing regulations, promises stricter measures

The Central Government informed the Court that regulations are already in place to govern OTT content under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B). These regulations apply not only to streaming platforms but also to online news portals and social media networks. The Centre assured the Supreme Court that it is considering making these rules even more stringent in the future to deal with rising concerns effectively.