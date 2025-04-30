5 Smart ways to escape battery draining for your smartphone With these simple tips, you can easily avoid the stress of carrying a power bank everywhere. Smarter settings and a little awareness go a long way in keeping your smartphone battery healthy and lasting longer throughout the day.

New Delhi:

Smartphones, one of the most important parts of our lives, as we rely on them for so many work-related conversations. But with rapid use, the device tends to drain the battery rapidly. Whether you are a gamer, social media enthusiast or just need your phone to last through the day, dealing with a dying battery can be annoying. Fortunately, there are practical ways to extend your battery life without compromising on usage. Here are five smart ways to escape the battery-draining trap.

1. Turn off background apps and auto-sync

Many apps keep running in the background even after you close them. Social media platforms, email, and messaging apps constantly refresh content using auto-sync features, which can drain your battery quickly. Go to your phone’s settings and manually close unused apps or limit background activity. Disabling auto-sync for apps that aren't critical can give your battery a noticeable boost.

2. Switch to battery saver or power saving mode

Almost all modern smartphones come with a built-in battery saver or power-saving mode. When enabled, these modes reduce background activity, dim the screen, and limit performance slightly to extend battery life. It’s a great option for those times when you’re low on charge and far from a charger.

3. Adjust screen brightness and timeout settings

Your screen is one of the biggest battery drainers. Keeping brightness at 100% or using long screen timeout durations can quickly eat into your battery. Enable auto-brightness or manually reduce it to a comfortable level. Also, set the screen to turn off after 15-30 seconds of inactivity.

4. Disable location services and connectivity features

GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and mobile data are handy but battery-hungry. Unless you need them actively, consider switching them off. You can also turn on Aeroplane Mode when you're in areas with poor reception to avoid your phone constantly searching for a signal.

5. Keep your software and apps updated

Software updates often include battery optimisations and bug fixes. Using outdated versions may lead to inefficient performance and more power usage. Ensure your OS and apps are up to date to benefit from the latest enhancements.