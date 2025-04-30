Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 30: Free diamonds, skins and more Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for April 30, 2025, offering free in-game rewards like diamonds, weapon skins, and outfits. Players can claim them via the official Rewards Redemption website using their login credentials.

New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max, the enhanced version of the popular battle royale game, continues to treat its players with daily redeem codes. For April 30, 2025, a fresh set of codes has been released, giving users the chance to unlock exclusive in-game rewards without spending any real money. These rewards can include premium items such as weapon skins, character outfits, and even free diamonds.

What can you win?

Players who redeem today's codes can receive a variety of loot, ranging from stylish costume bundles and powerful weapon skins to limited-time items that elevate your gameplay. Some codes even grant in-game currencies like gold or diamonds, which can be used to unlock premium features and upgrades.

It’s important to note that these redeem codes are time-sensitive and come with a limited redemption cap, typically around 500 uses per day. Each code is valid for just 12 hours, so it's crucial to act quickly if you want to claim the rewards.

Redeem codes for April 30, 2025

Here are the active redeem codes for today:

FYUIOP456QWERT12 FSDFGH901AZXCVB3 FPOIUY567LKJHGF8 FCVBNM789POIUYT0 FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6 FTREWQ901YUIOP23 FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8 FMLKJH567QWERTY9 FXCVBN234LKJHGF5 FJKLPO123MNBVC67 FHGFDS234AZXCVB7 FMNBVC012ZXASDF3 FVBNMC678LKJHGF9 FKLJHG890ASDFGH2 FLKJHG890FDSAQW5 FBNMKL456ASDFGY2

How to redeem the new codes?

To claim your free rewards, follow these simple steps:

Visit the official Garena Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption Site. Log in using your preferred account (Facebook, Google, X, VK, etc.). Copy one of the redeem codes from the list above. Paste it into the text box on the website and hit confirm.

If the code is valid, your rewards will be delivered directly to your in-game mailbox. For currency rewards, your balance will update instantly.

Don't miss out

These limited-time codes are a great way to boost your in-game experience without spending money. Whether you’re aiming to collect rare skins or simply stock up on diamonds, today’s redeem codes offer valuable freebies—just make sure to redeem them before they expire!