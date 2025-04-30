Amazon launches new Kindle Paperwhite in India with bigger display and 12-week battery It offers up to 12 weeks of battery life on a single USB-C charge, supports adjustable warm light, dark mode, and is waterproof. With 16GB storage and support for regional languages like Hindi, Tamil, and Marathi, the device provides access to over 1.5 crore books.

New Delhi:

Amazon, one of the leading e-commerce players of the country, has launched an upgraded version of its popular Kindle Paperwhite in India. Designed for avid readers, the new Kindle brings a larger display, faster performance, and a more compact build, perfect for those who prefer focused, distraction-free reading without relying on smartphones or tablets.

Price and availability

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is priced at Rs 16,999 and is now available for purchase on the Amazon India store. It comes in a Black colour variant. Amazon is also offering optional fabric covers in Black, Marine Green, and Tulip Pink, priced at Rs 1,999 each.

What’s new in the latest Kindle Paperwhite

Larger display: The Kindle now features a 7-inch glare-free screen, the biggest yet in the Paperwhite lineup, offering an immersive reading experience even under sunlight. Faster performance: Powered by a new dual-core processor, the device delivers 25 per cent faster page turns and quicker navigation. Slim and light design: Despite the bigger screen, the new Kindle is thinner and lighter, making it easier to carry around.

Enhanced reading experience

Longer Battery Life: The Kindle can last up to 12 weeks on a single USB-C charge, depending on usage.

Eye: It features adjustable warm light and dark mode, helping reduce eye strain whether you read day or night.

Waterproof and spacious: The device is IPX8-rated waterproof and includes 16GB storage, letting you store thousands of books easily.

Smart features for smart readers

X-Ray, Word Wise, and a built-in dictionary make reading and understanding complex content easier.

Setting up the Kindle is now simpler with Kindle app integration for Android and iOS.

Access to millions of books, including Indian languages

With access to over 1.5 crore titles, including Hindi, Tamil, and Marathi, the Kindle Paperwhite offers a rich digital library. Subscribers of Kindle Unlimited and Amazon Prime can also enjoy extra free reading content.