Amazon launches new Kindle Paperwhite in India with bigger display and 12-week battery

Amazon, one of the leading e-commerce players of the country, has launched an upgraded version of its popular Kindle Paperwhite in India. Designed for avid readers, the new Kindle brings a larger display, faster performance, and a more compact build, perfect for those who prefer focused, distraction-free reading without relying on smartphones or tablets.
Price and availability
The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is priced at Rs 16,999 and is now available for purchase on the Amazon India store. It comes in a Black colour variant. Amazon is also offering optional fabric covers in Black, Marine Green, and Tulip Pink, priced at Rs 1,999 each.
What’s new in the latest Kindle Paperwhite
- Larger display: The Kindle now features a 7-inch glare-free screen, the biggest yet in the Paperwhite lineup, offering an immersive reading experience even under sunlight.
- Faster performance: Powered by a new dual-core processor, the device delivers 25 per cent faster page turns and quicker navigation.
- Slim and light design: Despite the bigger screen, the new Kindle is thinner and lighter, making it easier to carry around.
Enhanced reading experience
- Longer Battery Life: The Kindle can last up to 12 weeks on a single USB-C charge, depending on usage.
- Eye: It features adjustable warm light and dark mode, helping reduce eye strain whether you read day or night.
- Waterproof and spacious: The device is IPX8-rated waterproof and includes 16GB storage, letting you store thousands of books easily.
Smart features for smart readers
- X-Ray, Word Wise, and a built-in dictionary make reading and understanding complex content easier.
- Setting up the Kindle is now simpler with Kindle app integration for Android and iOS.
- Access to millions of books, including Indian languages
With access to over 1.5 crore titles, including Hindi, Tamil, and Marathi, the Kindle Paperwhite offers a rich digital library. Subscribers of Kindle Unlimited and Amazon Prime can also enjoy extra free reading content.
