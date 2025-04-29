Perplexity AI now on WhatsApp: Chatbot offers free answers, research and image creation With this new WhatsApp integration, Perplexity aims to make AI more accessible, helpful, and conversational — right where people already chat daily.

New Delhi:

Perplexity AI, the rising AI-powered chatbot platform, has officially made its way to WhatsApp. The announcement was made by co-founder and CEO Aravind Srinivas on LinkedIn. After being accessible on Telegram under the name “askplexbot,” the AI assistant is now available on India’s most widely used messaging platform, WhatsApp.

No sign-ups, no logins: Just chat

Unlike its web and mobile apps, which require users to sign up or log in, Perplexity’s WhatsApp version eliminates all barriers. You can ask questions, conduct research, summarise content, and even create custom images — all without needing an account.

This move is designed to reach users in regions like India, where WhatsApp is deeply embedded in daily communication, making advanced AI tools more accessible to the masses.

Upcoming features: Voice, videos and group chat

Currently, the WhatsApp bot offers free responses and research tools. But that’s just the beginning. Srinivas confirmed that future updates will bring:

Voice interactions

Meme and video generation

Fact-checking tools

Assistant-style guidance

Group chat integration (coming later due to WhatsApp API restrictions)

These additions could turn Perplexity into a full-fledged AI assistant for everyday needs.

How to use Perplexity AI on WhatsApp

To start using Perplexity AI:

Save the number +1 (833) 436-3285 to your contacts

Open WhatsApp and start chatting

You can also type the number directly into the search bar and tap to open a chat

This experience is similar to how users interact with ChatGPT or Meta AI on WhatsApp. Notably, Meta users can also access native AI features under “New Chat” > “New AI Chat.”

Cross-platform availability

The Perplexity AI chatbot is usable on:

Smartphones

Desktops

Laptops

WhatsApp Web