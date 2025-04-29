Perplexity AI now on WhatsApp: Chatbot offers free answers, research and image creation

Perplexity AI, the rising AI-powered chatbot platform, has officially made its way to WhatsApp. The announcement was made by co-founder and CEO Aravind Srinivas on LinkedIn. After being accessible on Telegram under the name “askplexbot,” the AI assistant is now available on India’s most widely used messaging platform, WhatsApp.
No sign-ups, no logins: Just chat
Unlike its web and mobile apps, which require users to sign up or log in, Perplexity’s WhatsApp version eliminates all barriers. You can ask questions, conduct research, summarise content, and even create custom images — all without needing an account.
This move is designed to reach users in regions like India, where WhatsApp is deeply embedded in daily communication, making advanced AI tools more accessible to the masses.
Upcoming features: Voice, videos and group chat
Currently, the WhatsApp bot offers free responses and research tools. But that’s just the beginning. Srinivas confirmed that future updates will bring:
- Voice interactions
- Meme and video generation
- Fact-checking tools
- Assistant-style guidance
- Group chat integration (coming later due to WhatsApp API restrictions)
These additions could turn Perplexity into a full-fledged AI assistant for everyday needs.
How to use Perplexity AI on WhatsApp
To start using Perplexity AI:
- Save the number +1 (833) 436-3285 to your contacts
- Open WhatsApp and start chatting
- You can also type the number directly into the search bar and tap to open a chat
This experience is similar to how users interact with ChatGPT or Meta AI on WhatsApp. Notably, Meta users can also access native AI features under “New Chat” > “New AI Chat.”
Cross-platform availability
The Perplexity AI chatbot is usable on:
- Smartphones
- Desktops
- Laptops
- WhatsApp Web
