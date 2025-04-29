Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic to return with signature rotating bezel: Details This Classic version (model number SM-L505U) could feature the rotating physical bezel, a fan-favourite for its traditional watch-like feel. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic might launch later this year alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7.

Samsung is gearing up to launch its Galaxy Watch 8 series later this year, and exciting news has surfaced for smartwatch fans. Reports suggest the tech giant might be bringing back its much-loved 'Classic' model as part of the upcoming series.

The Galaxy Watch 7 lineup, launched in July last year, had skipped the Classic and Pro variants. Instead, Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 7 in multiple sizes and introduced a new Galaxy Watch Ultra, aimed at competing with the Apple Watch Ultra.

Bluetooth certification confirms 'Classic' model

According to a report by XpertPick, a smartwatch with model number SM-L505U has received Bluetooth SIG certification. This model is believed to be the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. Though the listing doesn’t reveal detailed specs, it supports earlier rumours about the Classic version making a comeback.

The Galaxy Watch Classic line stands out due to its rotating physical bezel, a feature that many users prefer for its traditional look and tactile control over the smartwatch interface.

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: What else do we know

Earlier, the same model number was spotted on the GSMA IMEI database and later received battery certification on the SafetyKorea website. The battery, listed under model number EB-BL505ABY, hints at active development.

Although Samsung has not officially confirmed anything yet, sources suggest the Watch 8 Classic could launch alongside the next-generation foldables — Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, likely in the second half of 2024.

Why this matters for Indian users

Samsung has a strong smartwatch user base in India, and the return of the Classic model may attract consumers who love the combination of premium design and practical usability. The rotating bezel gives the smartwatch a stylish and easy-to-use interface, ideal for professionals and fitness lovers alike.

With the Galaxy Watch 8 series expected to include both the Classic and standard models, Indian users will likely get more choices in terms of style, features, and pricing.