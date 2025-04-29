Huawei Watch 5 Pro tipped to launch with advanced ECG Sensor and new health features Huawei Watch 5 Pro to launch on May 15, and leaks suggest it may feature an upgraded ECG sensor for better heart health monitoring. The smartwatch is also expected to offer improved battery life, new health features, and multiple colour options.

New Delhi:

Huawei is set to unveil its next-gen smartwatch, dubbed the Watch 5 series. As per the reports the device will launch on May 15 worldwide, and leaks suggest the new Watch 5 Pro will arrive with a more advanced ECG sensor and a range of new health features. If true, this could make it one of Huawei's most feature-rich wearables to date.

An advanced ECG Sensor could be a big upgrade

A recent leak from a Chinese tipster on Weibo (@RuigePlayDigital) hinted that the Huawei Watch 5 Pro will come equipped with a new, enhanced Electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor. However, the post was deleted shortly after being published, raising questions about the final specs — but still creating buzz among fans and tech insiders.

The ECG feature allows the watch to monitor the heart’s electrical signals, detect irregular rhythms like atrial fibrillation (Afib), and offer more detailed heart health analysis than standard optical heart rate monitors.

Huawei's history with ECG and Health Tech

Huawei first introduced ECG monitoring in its Watch D (2021). Since then, this feature has made its way into several of Huawei’s wearable devices. With the Watch 5 Pro, Huawei seems to be refining the ECG tech further, possibly introducing a new fingertip touch sensor that improves accuracy.

More colours, better battery, and stunning design are expected!

According to global teaser campaigns and other tipsters, Huawei is expected to release the Watch 5 series in multiple colour variants, offering users more choice than before. The design is also rumoured to be among Huawei’s most premium yet, combining elegance with utility.

The Watch 5 Pro may also bring significant battery life improvements and new fitness and health tracking features, aiming to compete with top players like the Apple Watch Series 9 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

Why does it matter for Indian buyers?

With growing interest in health-focused smartwatches in India, especially those offering ECG and blood oxygen monitoring, the Huawei Watch 5 Pro could appeal to Indian users looking for a powerful yet stylish wearable. If priced competitively, it might become a strong alternative to mainstream smartwatches in the country.

What’s next?

Huawei is likely to drop more teasers and official confirmations ahead of the May 15 launch. If the leaks hold, the Watch 5 Pro could set a new benchmark in smartwatch health features for 2025.