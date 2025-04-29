Apple Vision Air may launch by 2026: Cheaper and lighter AR/VR headset in the works The Apple Vision Air could finally make spatial computing more mainstream, especially for Indian tech enthusiasts waiting for a more budget-friendly Apple headset.

New Delhi:

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a more affordable version of its mixed reality headset — the Apple Vision Air. According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Vision Air could launch between the end of 2025 and the first half of 2026. This upcoming headset is tipped to be thinner, lighter, and cheaper than the existing Apple Vision Pro, which is priced at USD 3,500 (roughly Rs 3 lakh).

What is Apple Vision Air?

Apple Vision Air is expected to be a budget-friendly AR/VR headset, offering similar features to the Vision Pro but in a lighter and more compact design. It may also come in Graphite or Dark Blue colours. Reports suggest the headset will use aluminium for the body and titanium for internal components, helping reduce overall weight.

The current Apple Vision Pro, which launched in select countries last year, weighs up to 650 grams without its external battery pack. The new Air model could address user complaints about the Vision Pro’s bulky form factor.

Launch timeline and strategy

Mark Gurman noted that Apple will not abandon its mixed reality plans, even though sales of the Vision Pro have not yet met expectations. The Vision Air is aimed at a wider audience, making Apple's AR/VR technology more accessible. Gurman also mentioned that a Mac-connected version of the Vision Pro is being developed for professional and enterprise users, although the release date for that variant remains unknown.

Will it come to India?

While Apple hasn’t confirmed global or India-specific availability yet, the cheaper pricing of Vision Air increases the chances of a future India launch. With growing interest in immersive content, gaming, and virtual workspaces, Apple may tap into the Indian market once the headset becomes more affordable.

What to expect?