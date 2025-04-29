Truecaller Scamfeed launches to fight digital frauds: Report and warn others instantly With Scamfeed, Truecaller is turning its massive user base into India’s first real-time digital scam shield—every post matters. Every report helps someone avoid a mistake. Every shared warning builds a safer internet for all.

New Delhi:

With online scams becoming increasingly deceptive and widespread in India, Truecaller has introduced a game-changing feature called Scamfeed, designed to help Indian smartphone users stay alert and informed in real-time. This new addition is not just a tech upgrade—it’s a community-powered movement against digital fraud.

Let’s dive deep into how Scamfeed works, why it matters, and how every Indian user can contribute to making digital communication safer for all.

What is Scamfeed?

Scamfeed is a new, interactive section embedded directly within the Truecaller app, enabling users to report, share, and learn about the latest scam attempts—whether it’s phishing, OTP fraud, fake job offers, UPI scams, or romance scams. It is essentially a live, user-generated stream where everyday Indians can report scam attempts they've received, see similar reports from others, and read helpful community commentary about suspicious calls and messages.

This initiative acts as an early warning system that is powered by the people most targeted by scammers—everyday smartphone users.

Why Scamfeed matters more than ever in India

India is one of the world’s largest mobile user bases—and unfortunately, also one of the most targeted regions for spam and scam calls. According to Truecaller, in 2024 alone, Indian users faced over 56 billion unwanted calls. While call-blocking helps, scammers continue to evolve.

Scamfeed offers a much-needed community response mechanism. Instead of waiting for an update or algorithm to catch fraudsters, users can now warn each other instantly—and more importantly, do so with context, descriptions, and media proof.

Scamfeed: Key features

1. User-Generated Scam Alerts

Users can report scam attempts with a simple post—no technical expertise required. Scamfeed supports text entries, screenshots, and multimedia so that others can see exactly what the scam looked like.

2. Anonymity for Safety

Concerned about your identity? Truecaller lets users post anonymously if they prefer to stay discreet while helping others avoid falling into the same trap.

3. Real-Time, Crowdsourced Warnings

Think of Scamfeed like your neighbourhood watch, but online. Users can scroll through reports and see scam alerts in real-time, organized by topic or threat type—perfect for identifying trending scam formats.

4. Community Interaction

Other users can comment on posts, ask questions, offer clarifications, or share their similar experiences. This threaded discussion format creates a living guidebook on how Indian users are battling scams every day.

5. Share to WhatsApp, Telegram and More

See something worth warning your friends or family about? With a tap, Scamfeed posts can be shared across platforms, helping important scam alerts go viral in minutes.

Real-time protection from phishing, impersonation and romance scams

From AI-generated celebrity impersonations to fake “Amazon” refund calls, scam types are becoming more creative and convincing. With Scamfeed, you can instantly learn:

What the latest scam messages look like How scammers are wording their texts Which fake job offers are trending Where scam links are pointing (so you don’t click by mistake)

By launching Scamfeed, Truecaller isn’t just helping users—it’s deepening user trust and long-term engagement. With 450 million active users, most of them in India, Truecaller is leveraging community goodwill to position itself as India’s go-to app for safe communication.