5 Best bookmarking apps to organise and declutter your digital life in 2025

Are you tired of saving hundreds of links, articles, and videos — but unable to organizer them? Do you seldom forget where they are later? Whether you are a student, a professional or just a curious mind, these bookmarking apps can help you organise everything neatly. Here are five of the best bookmarking apps you can try and organise your handset.

1. Raindrop.io: A stylish bookmark manager for everything

Raindrop.io lets you save articles, photos, videos, books, and webpages with ease. You can organise your bookmarks into collections, tag them, and even personalise them with icons and cover photos.

Key features:

Save full webpages, not just links.

Share collections with friends and family.

Available on Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Linux, and Web.

Pricing:

The free plan offers unlimited bookmarks and collections.

Pro version costs around Rs 2,300/year and includes AI suggestions, daily backups, and 10GB cloud storage.

2. Pocket: The Classic Read-Later App

The pocket is perfect if you like to save news articles, how-tos, recipes, or videos for later reading. The app also recommends personalised articles based on your interests.

Key features:

Offline access to saved content.

Personalised article recommendations.

Available on iOS, Android, Web, and popular browsers.

Pricing:

Free basic version.

Premium version at approximately Rs 3,750/year offers ad-free browsing, advanced search, and permanent backups.

3. GoodLinks: Distraction-Free Reading

GoodLinks offers a clutter-free reading experience by stripping ads from saved articles. You can organize them with tags and highlight important sections.

Key features:

Clean, readable format.

Highlight text and search bookmarks.

Available on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and via browser extensions.

Pricing:

One-time purchase for Rs 850, plus Rs 420/year for feature upgrades.

4. Matter: Save articles, videos, podcasts and more

Matter lets you save not just articles but also YouTube videos, social media threads, and even podcast episodes — all in one place.

Key features:

Transcribes YouTube videos and podcasts to text.

Sync newsletters directly into the app.

Available on iOS, macOS, Web, and Safari extension.

Pricing:

The free version offers unlimited saves.

Premium plan at around Rs 5,000 per year unlocks Kindle integration, HD text-to-speech, and newsletter sync.

5. MyMind: Smart AI Bookmarking

If you hate manually organising bookmarks, MyMind does it for you using powerful AI. It automatically tags and sorts your saved items into "Spaces" without any extra effort.

Key features:

AI-based auto-tagging and summarisation.

Search by keyword, colour, brand, or date.

Available on Android, iOS, Web, and browser extensions.

Pricing: