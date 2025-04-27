BSNL offers 5G SIM home delivery in just 90 minutes: Here’s how to book online BSNL has launched a new service offering home delivery of 5G and 4G SIM cards within 90 minutes to compete with Airtel. Users can easily book a BSNL SIM online through prune.co.in by selecting BSNL as the operator, filling in their details, and submitting their address.

New Delhi:

When it comes to affordable recharge plans, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has always been a trusted name. To make mobile services even more convenient for users, BSNL has now started a home delivery service for 5G and 4G SIM cards. Now you can order a new BSNL SIM card online and get it delivered to your doorstep within just 90 minutes!

BSNL launches 5G SIM home delivery to compete with Airtel

Following in the footsteps of Airtel, which partnered with Blinkit for fast SIM deliveries, BSNL has introduced its own home delivery SIM booking service. This move aims to provide tough competition to Airtel and attract new users with cheap plans and quick service.

If you want to enjoy BSNL's affordable plans and upcoming 5G services, you can easily book your BSNL 5G SIM card online without stepping out of your house.

(Image Source : BSNL)BSNL

How to book a BSNL 5G SIM card online

Booking a BSNL SIM online is very simple. Here’s the step-by-step process:

Visit the official partner website: https://prune.co.in/. Choose 'Buy SIM Card' and select India as your country. Select BSNL as your telecom operator. Choose your First Recharge (FRC) option. Enter your details and complete the OTP verification. Fill in your address and submit the form.

Once the booking is complete, your BSNL SIM will be delivered to your home within 90 minutes.

BSNL’s massive network expansion for 4G and 5G

BSNL is also aggressively working on its network infrastructure. The company has set a goal to install one lakh 4G towers by June 2025. As of October 2024, nearly 80,000 towers have already been set up. After completing this expansion, BSNL will shift its full focus to launching 5G services across India. Interestingly, BSNL’s new 4G towers are designed to easily upgrade to 5G, ensuring a smooth transition for users. This move strengthens BSNL’s position in offering affordable recharge plans and upcoming 5G services to Indian users.