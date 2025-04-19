WhatsApp’s new feature will save your data: Users to get full control over media downloads While WhatsApp has not yet announced an official rollout date, its presence in the beta version suggests it could be available to all users soon. Until then, keep an eye on app updates and stay tuned for further announcements.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, one of the most widely used instant messaging apps, is all set to introduce a new feature that will enable users to have more control over their internet data usage. With more than 3.5 billion installs worldwide, the Meta-owned app has continued to roll out features aimed at improving user experience. And this time, it’s a feature that could be a game-changer for those tired of excessive data consumption.

Auto download will now respect your preferences

In today’s digital world, WhatsApp has become a primary tool for sharing photos and videos. From friends and family to work and school groups, media files flood our devices daily. But with auto-download turned on, these media files—regardless of size or importance—often consume a significant chunk of data.

Now, WhatsApp is testing a feature that lets users control the quality in which photos and videos are auto-downloaded. This means you can now avoid downloading every media file in high resolution, saving both your data and storage space.

WABetaInfo reveals the upcoming feature

The feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo, a trusted source for WhatsApp updates. According to their report, the new functionality has been seen in WhatsApp beta version 2.25.12.24.

Here’s how it will work: If someone sends you a high-quality image or video, WhatsApp will automatically create a compressed (standard) version of it. If your auto-download settings are set to download only the standard version, then that’s the one you’ll receive, even if the sender shared the file in high quality.

Better control over data and storage

Currently, WhatsApp’s auto-download setting downloads files in whatever quality they’re sent, resulting in unnecessary consumption of mobile data. This upcoming change will eliminate that issue by giving users the option to pre-select their preferred download quality—standard or high.

This feature will be particularly useful in group chats, where users often receive many unwanted photos and videos. By limiting downloads to lower-quality versions, users can cut down on data usage and prevent storage from filling up too quickly.