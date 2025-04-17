Smartphone battery draining fast? 7 Easy tips to save it Your Android phone is your best travel buddy. With these simple tips, you can enjoy your summer trip without worrying about battery issues. Try them out and stay charged on the go.

New Delhi:

In today’s time, nothing is worse than a dying smartphone when you need it the most. It could be for anything- for taking photos, using maps, making a call or booking a cab. So, in case you are losing the battery of your handset, then here are the smart tips to safeguard the battery.

1. Turn on power saving mode

When you're far from a charger, enable Power Saving Mode. It reduces screen brightness, limits background apps, and slows the refresh rate. To turn it on, go to Settings > Battery or use the shortcut from the Quick Settings panel.

2. Use adaptive battery for smarter power use

Enable Adaptive Battery to make your phone learn how you use apps. It gives more power to frequently used apps and limits others.

Find it under Settings > Battery > Adaptive Battery. On Samsung phones, it’s under Battery > Power saving > Adaptive power saving.

3. Switch to Dark Mode and shorten the screen timeout

If your phone has an OLED or AMOLED screen, turning on Dark Mode can save battery.

Also, reduce the Screen Timeout to 15 or 30 seconds so the screen turns off faster when not in use.

Settings: Display > Dark Mode and Display > Screen Timeout.

4. Stop battery-draining apps

Check which apps are using the most battery by visiting Settings > Battery Usage.

Put unused apps to sleep or restrict them from running in the background, especially while travelling.

5. Turn off “Hey Google” voice detection

While hands-free help is nice, it constantly listens in the background, draining battery.

Go to Settings > Google Assistant > Hey Google & Voice Match and switch it off.

6. Disable Always-On display

Features like Always-On Display look cool, but they constantly use power.

Turn it off in Settings > Lock Screen > Always On Display.

7. Manage location settings

Only allow location access to important apps like Google Maps.

Turn it off for games, social media, or shopping apps.

Go to Settings > Location > App Permissions to control access.