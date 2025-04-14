Swiggy expands SNACC App to Noida and Gurugram: Promises 10-minute snack delivery Swiggy further plans to expand SNACC’s offerings in the coming months, continuing its focus on fast, convenient, and quality snacking. With the NCR expansion, Swiggy is betting big on India’s growing appetite for quick and reliable food delivery services.

Swiggy’s SNACC App now delivering in NCR cities

Swiggy, India’s leading on-demand convenience application, which delivers food, groceries, and more, has officially expanded its SNACC app service. This service will now be available in Noida and Gurugram (Gurgaon). After the successful launch of the app in Bengaluru earlier this year (2025), the app is now catering to customers in three major Indian cities.

With this move, Swiggy is aiming to tap into the fast-paced lifestyles of urban consumers by delivering a wide range of snacks and beverages in just 10 minutes.

A new way to snack on the go

The SNACC app is designed to simplify how users discover and order their favorite quick bites and beverages. With a fast and easy-to-navigate interface, the app promises minimal browsing and maximum satisfaction.

Customers will be able to choose from Indian favorites like samosas, puffs, fries, and sandwiches to global treats like Vietnamese iced coffee, mojito cold brew, and more. The app also offers a selection of cold beverages, hot teas and coffees, protein shakes, and healthy snacks, including salads and fruit bowls.

Something for every craving

Whether you are looking for a midday protein boost or an indulgent dessert, SNACC has it all. The menu includes everything from The Whole Truth protein shakes to Indian sweets like gulab jamun and moong dal halwa. The app aims to offer a satisfying solution for every craving, without the long wait.

Targeting urban youth and corporate hubs

Satheesh Raman, Business Head of SNACC, said, “We launched SNACC in Bengaluru to cater to young, new-age consumers looking for quick bites and beverages. Our focus is on speed, simplicity, and variety. With the positive response in Bengaluru, we’re excited to bring SNACC to Noida and Gurugram — both urban hubs with a strong base of working professionals and youth. We’re confident SNACC will soon become their go-to snacking solution.”