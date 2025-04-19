AC not cooling properly? Here’s what you can do before calling a technician If your air conditioner isn’t cooling properly, now is the right time to take action. Before calling a technician, try these simple fixes that you can easily do yourself. With just a few adjustments, you might be able to restore your AC’s cooling performance without any professional help.

New Delhi:

Air conditioners are a must-have during hot summer days, especially if you are staying in the northern part of the country, but it is frustrating when your AC suddenly stops cooling. Before you panic or call a technician, there are a few simple checks and fixes which you can try at home to fix it. We bring to you simple steps to save you both time and money.

Here are 7 quick and easy solutions to try at home if your AC is not cooling your room efficiently:

1. Check the Thermostat Settings

The first step is to check the thermostat. Make sure it is set to ‘Cool’ mode (one with the snowflake symbol) and the temperature is lower than the current room temperature.

Sometimes, the thermostat may be accidentally set to ‘Fan’ mode, which will not provide enough cooling to fight the scorching heat.

2. Clean or replace the air filter

A dirty or clogged air filter can block the airflow and reduce the cooling efficiency. If the filter looks dusty or has not been cleaned in a while, wash or replace it. Ideally, the filter should be cleaned once every two weeks during heavy use.

3. Inspect the outdoor unit

The outdoor condenser unit plays a major role in cooling. Check if it is blocked by dust, leaves, or debris. Cleaning the area around it and removing any obstacles can improve air circulation and restore cooling performance.

4. Close doors and windows

Make sure that all your room doors and windows in the room are tightly closed. Open spaces will enable the cool air to escape and warm air from entering the room, which will make the AC work harder and cool less effectively.

5. Check for ice formation

If you notice ice buildup on the AC coils or pipes, turn off the unit and let it thaw for a few hours. Ice buildup can happen due to poor airflow or low refrigerant levels. Keep up with the check.

6. Reset the circuit breaker

Sometimes, a tripped circuit breaker can stop your AC from working properly. Check the electrical panel and reset the breaker if needed. Also, ensure the power supply is steady.

7. Reduce the heat inside the room

Turn off unnecessary lights, appliances and close curtains to keep sunlight out. Reducing the heat load helps the AC cool the room faster and more efficiently.

If none of these fixes work, it might be time to call a professional technician. Regular maintenance and timely servicing can also prevent future cooling issues.