BSNL 5G SIM now available online: Here's how to order with home delivery BSNL is expanding its 4G and 5G services across India and now allows users to order SIM cards online with doorstep delivery. As more people shift to BSNL for affordable services, the demand for new SIMs has increased.

New Delhi:

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is speeding up its 4G rollout nationwide. According to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, 1 lakh 4G towers will be installed by March 2025, with 80,000 coming up by October this year. The government is also working on enabling 5G services using the existing 4G infrastructure. This means BSNL users can soon enjoy faster speeds with minimal upgrades.

Users switching to BSNL after tariff hike

With recent price hikes from private telecom companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vi, many users are switching to BSNL. In July 2024, BSNL added over 2.17 lakh new customers in Andhra Pradesh alone—a major achievement for the public-sector telecom company.

Long queues at BSNL stores

Due to the increasing demand, BSNL offices are becoming overcrowded, and many customers are unable to get SIM cards in person. To solve this, BSNL has introduced an online SIM ordering system with fast delivery and easy KYC.

How to order a BSNL SIM card online

If you want a new BSNL 4G or 5G SIM, here’s how you can order it online:

Visit the website: https://prune.co.in/ Click on "Buy SIM Card" and select your country (India) Choose BSNL as your operator and pick your preferred FRC (First Recharge Coupon) plan Fill in your details and verify using OTP Enter your address and follow the on-screen instructions Your SIM will be delivered within 90 minutes with instant activation and doorstep KYC.

