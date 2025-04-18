Amazon ‘Back to School’ Sale: Get up to 80 per cent off on Laptops, headphones, smartwatches and more Amazon’s Back to School Sale is live for a limited time only. Whether you're shopping for school, college, or your home office, these deals offer unbeatable value on must-have tech essentials. Don’t miss out—shop now and save big before the sale ends.

New Delhi:

School is back in session, and Amazon is helping students, parents, and teachers gear up with its incredible ‘Back to School’ Sale! Offering discounts of up to 80 per cent, the sale features top deals on laptops, tablets, printers, headphones, smartwatches, and more.

Whether you are setting up your study space at home or preparing for classes on campus, these Amazon deals bring big savings on all your academic tech essentials.

Top Amazon Back-to-School deals you can’t miss

Laptops at up to 40 per cent off

From budget-friendly laptops to high-performance machines for school projects and online classes, Amazon is offering up to 40 per cent off on top laptop brands. Choose from a wide range of models designed for students and get your perfect learning companion today.

Tablets at up to 40 per cent off

Studying on the go? Amazon’s sale includes up to 40 per cent off on tablets from popular brands like Samsung and Lenovo. These lightweight, long-battery-life devices are perfect for note-taking, reading, and attending online classes.

Printers at up to 35 per cent off

Save time and money with up to 35 per cent off on printers during the sale. From compact inkjets to all-in-one multifunction printers, Amazon’s deals make printing assignments and projects easier than ever.

Headphones at up to 60 per cent off

Stay focused during online classes with up to 60 per cent off on top-rated headphones. Whether you prefer noise-cancelling, wireless, or wired models, Amazon has options for every budget and study style.

Monitors at up to 50 per cent off

Boost your learning comfort with up to 50 per cent off on monitors from Dell, LG, and more. Perfect for long study sessions and creative tasks, these screens come with Full HD displays and eye-care tech.

Smartwatches at up to 80 per cent off

Stay organised and on schedule with smartwatches offering up to 80 per cent off. Track fitness, get call alerts, and manage study time more efficiently with stylish and functional wearables.

PC Accessories at up to 80 per cent off

Stock up on essential PC accessories like keyboards, stylus pens, and mice at up to 80 per cent off. These budget-friendly add-ons help complete your perfect home or classroom setup.