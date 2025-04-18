Flipkart Super Cooling Days Sale begins: Get 1.5-ton split ACs at up to 50 per cent off If you are planning to buy a new AC for your home, then here is the right time, as the e-commerce giants are running smart sales for the shoppers. Currently, Flipkart is running a Super Cooling Days Sale, which will enable you to get a 1.5-ton AC with up to 50 per cent off.

New Delhi:

Flipkart has kicked off its Super Cooling Days Sale starting April 16, offering incredible discounts on home appliances, especially air conditioners, refrigerators, TVs, and coolers. If you’re planning to upgrade your cooling appliances ahead of the summer heat, now is the perfect time. The sale includes huge markdowns on 1.5-ton split ACs from popular brands like Daikin, Blue Star, Voltas, Carrier, and Flipkart’s brand MarQ.

Here are some of the best 1.5-ton split AC deals to check out during the sale:

1. MarQ 1.5 Ton 3-Star Split AC: Flat 51 per cent off

One of the most budget-friendly options in the sale is the MarQ 1.5 Ton 3-Star AC, available for just Rs 24,990, down from its original price of Rs 51,999. That’s a massive 51 per cent discount. This AC comes with 5-in-1 convertible turbo cool technology and copper condenser for efficient cooling and durability. Buyers can also enjoy an additional 5% cashback on select bank cards.

2. Carrier 2025 1.5 Ton 3-Star Split AC: 47 per cent off and Wi-Fi support

Carrier’s 1.5 Ton AC is available at Rs 35,990, down from its original price of Rs 68,290 — a 47 per cent discount. This model features 6-in-1 convertible cooling, making it highly energy-efficient. It also comes with Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing users to control it remotely. A 5 per cent cashback is also applicable for eligible cardholders.

3. Blue Star 2025 1.5 Ton 3-Star Split AC: Now Rs 37,490

This feature-rich Blue Star AC is now available for Rs 37,490, reduced from its original price of Rs 64,250 — a 41 per cent discount. It also supports Wi-Fi control and offers additional cashback of up to 5 per cent.

4. Daikin 2024 1.5 Ton 3-Star Split AC – Rs 38,670 after 44 per cent off

Daikin’s premium 1.5 Ton model is listed at Rs 38,670, down from Rs 69,990 — a solid 44 per cent discount. What makes the deal even better is the instant 10 per cent discount available on select bank cards, making it one of the most attractive offers in this category.

Don’t miss out!

These deals are available for a limited time during Flipkart’s Super Cooling Days Sale. Whether you are buying your first AC or looking for an upgrade to a smart model, this is the right time to buy your new top-quality ACs at unbeatable prices.