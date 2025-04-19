From BGMI to COD Mobile: Top 5 popular battle royale games besides Garena Free Fire Max Battle royale games have taken over mobile gaming in India, offering fast-paced action, survival challenges, and competitive thrills. While Free Fire Max is hugely popular, several other games have also built strong fan bases.

New Delhi:

While Free Fire Max continues to be a fan favourite among Indian mobile gamers in today’s time, it’s not the only battle royale game that’s stealing the spotlight. With exciting gameplay, stunning graphics, and competitive multiplayer features, several other battle royale titles are equally popular among Indian players. Here are the top 5 battle royale games that are dominating the Indian gaming scene in 2024, apart from Free Fire Max.

1. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

After PUBG Mobile was banned in India, Krafton introduced BGMI as its Indian version, and it instantly became a hit. BGMI brings the same intense gameplay and large-scale battles that players loved in PUBG. With regular events, updates, and esports tournaments, BGMI has built a massive fan base in India. Its mix of realistic shooting mechanics and survival tactics makes it a top choice for competitive gamers.

2. Call of Duty: Mobile (COD Mobile)

COD Mobile offers both multiplayer and battle royale modes, but its 100-player BR mode is especially popular. With high-quality graphics, fluid controls, and iconic characters from the Call of Duty franchise, the game provides a console-like experience on mobile. It also includes a wide variety of weapons, vehicles, and operator skills, which keep the gameplay fresh and exciting.

3. New State Mobile

Developed by Krafton, New State Mobile is a futuristic version of PUBG with enhanced graphics and modern gameplay features. Set in the year 2051, the game introduces new maps, drones, electric vehicles, and advanced weapon customisation. It appeals to players who want a high-end, sci-fi battle royale experience with smoother mechanics and improved performance.

4. Fortnite (Android via Epic Games Store)

Though Fortnite is not available on the Google Play Store, Indian gamers can still access it through the Epic Games Store. Known for its unique building mechanics, cartoon-style graphics, and crossover events (like Marvel and Star Wars), Fortnite offers a fresh take on battle royale. It's especially popular among younger players and content creators.

5. Rules of Survival

Before Free Fire became a sensation, Rules of Survival was one of the early battle royale games on mobile. While its popularity has dipped, it still maintains a loyal player base in India. The game offers large-scale 300-player matches, multiple maps, and team modes that deliver a classic battle royale feel.