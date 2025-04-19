Want a VIP BSNL number? Here’s how to get it via auction If you are looking for a VIP BSNL number, then here is a smart way to participate in the online auction, which is available on the official website.

New Delhi:

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (popularly known as BSNL), India’s state-run telecom provider, is offering a chance to buy a new VIP or fancy mobile number for themselves. The online auction for vanity numbers could take place from the official website, and the price might range between Rs 2,000 to Rs 50,000, which depends on the number's uniqueness.

This move is not only a customer-friendly offering but is also expected to boost BSNL’s revenue.

How to participate in the BSNL Vanity Number Auction

(Image Source : BSNL) VIP BSNL number

If you are someone who enjoys a unique mobile number or wants to stand out, you can follow these steps:

Visit the official BSNL vanity number portal: https://eauction.bsnl.co.in/auction3/index.aspx?id=77 Select your state and zone accordingly. Browse through the available normal and fancy numbers. Choose your desired number and click on "Reserve Number." Enter your mobile number to receive an OTP. Once you receive the 7-digit PIN, it will remain valid for 4 days. Visit your nearest BSNL customer service centre and pay the applicable fee to activate your chosen number.

Important guidelines for booking your VIP numbers

(Image Source : BSNL) VIP BSNL number

You can book only one VIP number at a time. The PIN code will be sent to your number, which will be valid for 4 days. The feature is available only for BSNL GSM (SIM card) customers. Payment must be made immediately after the number reservation. Other telecom companies like Jio, Airtel and Vi also offer fancy number services, but their procedures differ.

BSNL’s recent innovations

In addition to the VIP number auction, BSNL has also launched India’s first fibre-based Intranet TV service (IFTV) with access to over 500 live channels. The company also recently rolled out national Wi-Fi roaming, which enables users to access high-speed internet at BSNL hotspots across the country.

BSNL is expanding its 4G and 5G services across India and now allows users to order SIM cards online with doorstep delivery. As more people shift to BSNL for affordable services, the demand for new SIMs has increased.