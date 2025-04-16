How to activate Android's Do Not Disturb feature? Step by step guide This mode enables you to customise alerts for different situations – work, sleep, travel, or even those intense cricket matches. Learning to configure these modes is crucial for Indian users to manage distractions effectively without missing important updates.

In today’s fast-paced world, our smartphones can be both a boon and a bane. While they keep us connected, constant notifications can disrupt our work, sleep and peace of mind. Thankfully, smartphone comes with a featurecalled ‘Do Not Disturb’ which is available on both- Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy.

Do Not Disturb on Google Pixel

For users of Google Pixel phones, especially those running Android 15, the way you access Do Not Disturb has shifted slightly. Instead of a dedicated section, it's now found within "Modes" in your phone's Settings.

Here's how to navigate and customise these modes:

Accessing Modes: Go to "Settings" and then select "Modes." You'll find "Do Not Disturb" along with presets like "Bedtime" and "Driving." The crucial option is "Create your mode," which lets you build a personalised Do Not Disturb profile.

Creating a Custom Mode: Tap "Create your mode," then "Custom," and follow these steps:

Give your mode a descriptive name (e.g., "Office Time," "Family Time," "Puja Time") and choose an appropriate icon. Tap "Done" to create and open the configuration settings. Schedule It: Use "Set a schedule" to automate when the mode turns on and off. You can also manually toggle it with "Turn on now" and "Turn off." Prioritise People: "People" lets you select which contacts can still reach you via calls and Google Messages, ensuring family emergencies or work calls get through. Control App Interruptions: "Apps" allows you to choose which apps can break through the silence. Tap the gear icon next to "Selected apps" for finer control. Manage Other Alerts: "Alarms and other interruptions" lets you manage alarms, media playback, reminders, keyboard sounds, and calendar notifications. Fine-Tune Display Settings: The "Display settings" are especially useful. You can control whether notifications wake up the screen, appear in the status bar, dim the screen, switch to grayscale, or activate dark mode when the mode is active. This can be very helpful for reducing eye strain during night mode. Editing and Managing Modes: Once created, you can tap on a mode in the main list to edit, enable/disable, rename, or delete it (using the three-dot menu). Even the preset "Bedtime" and "Driving" modes can be customised or removed. App-Specific Settings: Remember that individual apps also have notification settings. You can combine these with Do Not Disturb modes. For instance, allow WhatsApp notifications generally, but mute specific group chats. Quick Access: You can quickly access and toggle your configured modes from the "Quick Settings" panel (swipe down from the top of the screen and choose "Modes").

Do Not Disturb on Samsung Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy phones, widely popular in India, offer similar functionality through "Modes and Routines" in the Settings. "Routines" are automations that can work in conjunction with Modes.

Here's a breakdown:

Accessing Modes and Routines: Go to "Settings" and select "Modes and Routines." You'll see "Modes" and "Routines" tabs at the bottom. Samsung provides preset Modes like "Sleep," "Exercise," and "Work." Creating a Custom Mode: Tap "Add mode" to create your own: Choose a name, icon, and colour for your mode. Tap "Done" to confirm and open the settings screen. Schedule Activation: Use "When to start this mode" to schedule the mode. Manually toggle with "Turn on" and "Turn off." Configure Distraction Control: "Ways to avoid distractions" is where you customise the mode: "Do not disturb" lets you choose which contacts can send alerts for calls and messages (via the default messaging app) and which apps can send notifications. "Restrict app usage" allows you to block specific apps from being used when the mode is active (e.g., social media during work hours). Advanced Mode Options: The "More actions for this mode" option lets you: Set the display to grayscale or enable dark mode.

Control the volume.

Enable power saving. Customize Lock Screen and Home Screen: You can even change the wallpaper for each mode using the "Lock screen" and "Home screen" options. Editing and Managing Modes: Tap any mode in the main list to edit it. Tap the mode's name to rename it. Use the three-dot menu to delete a mode and set how long it stays on when activated manually. App-Level Control: Remember that individual apps have their notification settings. For example, in Gmail, you can prioritise only important emails.13 Quick Settings Access: Modes are also accessible from the "Quick Settings" panel (swipe down from the top right of the screen).

By mastering these Do Not Disturb features on your Android phone, you can regain control of your time and focus, whether you're at work, at home, or enjoying some much-needed rest.