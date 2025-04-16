Google's Gemini challenges ChatGPT's Ghibli reign with new HD video generation To end this trend, Google has emphasised the video generation feature in its Gemini AI. Users can now generate HD quality videos using this feature of Gemini. The tech company introduced its video generation feature Veo2 in December 2024 last year.

The recent surge in popularity of Ghibli-style images, largely fueled by ChatGPT's image generation capabilities, might soon face a strong contender. Google has strategically emphasised video generation within its Gemini AI, unveiling a new feature that allows users to create high-definition videos. This move, leveraging Google's advanced video generation model Veo2, aims to shift the creative landscape in the realm of AI-generated content.

Veo2 video generation is now available for advanced Gemini users

Google announced via its official blog that the sophisticated Veo2 video generation feature has been rolled out to its advanced Gemini users globally, with support for all languages. This powerful tool, however, will not be accessible to users on the free tier of Gemini. According to the announcement, Veo2 is now integrated into both the Gemini web and mobile applications.

Generating 8-second HD videos with text prompts

The Veo2 feature within Google Gemini can be easily accessed through the model picker menu. Utilising this functionality, users can generate video clips up to 8 seconds in length simply by providing basic text prompts. The videos produced by Veo2 boast a 720p resolution and can be conveniently downloaded in the widely compatible MP4 format. Furthermore, users have the creative freedom to incorporate specific camera lenses, intricate camera movements, and various cinematic effects into their videos through the use of descriptive text prompts. This level of control opens up a wide array of possibilities for creative expression.

Monthly usage limits and social sharing integration

Google has implemented a monthly limit on the number of videos that advanced users can generate using the Veo2 feature. Once users approach this limit, they will receive a notification from Google. To enhance sharing and engagement, Gemini AI also allows users to directly share their created videos on popular social media platforms such as TikTok and YouTube. While the rollout of this video generation feature has commenced, Google has indicated that it may take some time for it to become available to all eligible users. This new capability positions Gemini as a strong competitor in the evolving landscape of AI-powered creative tools, potentially challenging the recent dominance of image-based trends like the Ghibli style.