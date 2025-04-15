iPhone 17 Air tipped to launch in September: Here’s what to expect The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to replace the Plus model and could feature a very slim design, a big display, a single 48MP camera, and Apple’s in-house 5G modem. It may also be powered by the A19 chip, offering strong performance at a lower price point.

New Delhi:

Apple is expected to shake up its iPhone lineup with a brand-new model — the iPhone 17 Air. It could replace the iPhone 17 Plus in the 2025 series, just like the Plus once replaced the Mini. If the rumours are true, the iPhone 17 lineup will include the regular iPhone 17, Pro and Pro Max, and this new iPhone 17 Air — made for users who want a sleek and lightweight phone.

Ultra-thin design: Possibly the slimmest iPhone ever

One of the key highlights of the iPhone 17 Air could be its slim design. Leaks suggest it might be just 5.5mm thick, making it the slimmest iPhone ever made — even slimmer than the iPhone 6. This could make it very easy to carry and stylish to use. However, this may also mean a smaller battery inside.

A single rear camera in a new style

Unlike the Pro models with multiple cameras, the iPhone 17 Air may feature just one 48MP rear camera, placed in a horizontal camera bar. The design would look fresh and different from other iPhones. While it might not have features like zoom, the camera should be good for everyday use.

Big display in a thin body

Despite the ultra-slim build, the iPhone 17 Air could come with a large 6.6 to 6.7-inch screen. It will be bigger than the standard iPhone 17 but smaller than the Pro Max. Apple seems to be aiming for a large-screen experience in a body that’s easier to hold.

Apple’s own 5G modem

Apple may use its own 5G modem in the iPhone 17 Air, instead of buying it from Qualcomm. This modem could support download speeds of up to 4Gbps, though it may not support mmWave 5G. This would help Apple control more of its hardware in-house.

Powered by A19 chip

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to run on the standard A19 chip. While the Pro models may get the faster A19 Pro, the A19 should still offer fast and smooth performance for most users. This could also help Apple keep the price of the Air lower than the Pro models.