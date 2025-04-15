Spotify launches AI-powered Ad Tools and Programmatic Ad Exchange in India Integrated with major demand-side platforms like Google Display & Video 360, Magnite, and The Trade Desk, SAX enables targeted ad delivery to Spotify's logged-in users with measurable performance. The rollout aims to streamline ad creation, improve reach, and reduce costs for advertisers in India.

New Delhi:

Spotify Ad Exchange (SAX) and Generative AI Ads have officially launched in India, just days after their global rollout. These new advertising tools aim to simplify how brands create, buy, and manage ads on the platform while expanding reach and minimising costs.

What is Spotify Ad Exchange (SAX)?

Spotify Ad Exchange is a programmatic ad-buying platform that lets advertisers bid in real-time for audio, video, and display ad slots. Using real-time bidding (RTB), advertisers compete for ad space via demand-side platforms (DSPs), and the highest bidder secures the spot — all within seconds.

In India, SAX is integrated with major DSPs like Google Display & Video 360, Magnite, and The Trade Desk. Through these platforms, advertisers can access Spotify’s logged-in user base to deliver targeted ads with measurable performance.

Measurable results with broader reach

Spotify has stated that SAX provides full addressability and performance tracking, helping advertisers monitor reach and effectiveness. An internal analysis of 350+ campaigns using Google DV360 found that SAX achieved an average 11.5 per cent incremental reach without increasing ad spend. It also reduces ad repetition, avoiding user fatigue and improving brand impact.

Generative AI Audio Ads come to Spotify Ads Manager

Alongside SAX, Spotify has recently launched Generative AI Ads in the Indian market. Available through Spotify’s Ads Manager, this tool allows advertisers to automatically generate ad scripts and voiceovers using AI. These AI-powered audio ads can be created and launched at no additional cost, making it easy for businesses of all sizes to scale campaigns quickly.

This tool streamlines the ad creation process and ensures that even small advertisers without creative teams can build professional audio campaigns.

What’s next?

Spotify plans to expand its offerings by adding podcast ads to its ad inventory in India soon. With these new tools, Spotify aims to empower Indian advertisers with advanced automation, personalisation, and scalability, making digital advertising more accessible than ever.