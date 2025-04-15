Google Gemini can now search your Google Photos, using AI on Android Google has started rolling out Google Photos integration with its Gemini app on Android, allowing users to search for images and retrieve information from their photo library using natural language prompts. First introduced as 'Ask Photos' during Google I/O 2024.

New Delhi:

Google is bringing a powerful new feature to Android users by integrating Google Photos with its AI chatbot Gemini. Initially announced at Google I/O 2024 under the "Ask Photos" banner, the feature is now gradually rolling out to users. This update allows Gemini to scan through users’ photo libraries to locate specific images or even extract visual details from them using computer vision.

How to enable the feature

To activate the feature, Android users need to:

Open the Gemini app Tap on the profile icon in the top right corner Navigate to the Apps menu (previously called Extensions) Toggle on the Google Photos option

Once enabled, Gemini gains access to your photo library to help with smart image searches and insights.

What can you do with it?

There are two main functions users can enjoy:

Search for specific images: Just type prompts like “Show my Goa trip photos from last year” or “Find my latest mirror selfies,” and Gemini will fetch them. Ask for visual info: Users can also ask questions like “What colour was my Holi outfit in 2021?” or “How many cakes were on the table in my birthday photo?” Gemini uses AI to analyse visual content and answer accordingly.

Easy navigation and sharing

When a relevant image or album is found, users can tap to view it directly in the Google Photos app. Gemini also allows drag-and-drop functionality, so users can move photos to other apps easily, although only one image can be dragged at a time.

Limitations to note

Currently, Gemini cannot perform editing tasks like:

Creating or editing photo albums Making collages Adding labels or tags to photos These features may be added in future updates.

With Google Photos integration, Gemini is evolving into a more useful everyday assistant. Whether you're looking for memories from a trip or trying to recall what you wore to an event, just ask Gemini — your AI-powered photo detective.