Acer launches Super ZX and Super ZX Pro in India with stock Android 15 and up to 64MP camera

Acer has officially launched its Super ZX and Super ZX Pro smartphones in India, both featuring 5G support, stock Android 15, and large 5,000mAh batteries. While the Super ZX focuses on affordability with a 64mp rear camera and LCD, the Super ZX Pro steps things up with a more powerful chipset, AMOLED screen, and better cameras. The devices will be available via Amazon from April 25, starting at Rs 9,990.

Pricing and Availability

Acer Super ZX: Starts at Rs 9,990 for the 4GB + 64GB variant

Acer Super ZX Pro: Priced from Rs 17,990 for the 6GB + 128GB model

Both phones will be available exclusively via Amazon starting April 25

Display and performance

The Super ZX sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and 800 nits brightness. It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

In contrast, the Super ZX Pro features a more premium 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate but a brighter 1,000 nits panel. It’s equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Camera capabilities

Super ZX: 64MP Sony IMX682 main camera + 2MP depth + 2MP macro | 13MP front

Super ZX Pro: 50MP Sony LYTIA IMX882 with OIS + 5MP wide-angle + 2MP macro | 50MP front

The Pro variant offers superior imaging with optical image stabilisation and a high-res front shooter for selfies.

Battery and other features

Both phones pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33w wired fast charging.

Super ZX has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IP50 rating

Super ZX Pro comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, an IP64 rating, and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers.

The Pro version also features a glass back and weighs 182g, while the base model has a plastic back and weighs 200 gram.

With competitive specs and pricing, the Acer Super ZX series offers something for both budget and mid-range users, blending a stock Android experience with capable hardware.