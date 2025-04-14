ASUS V500 Mini Tower and S501 SFF Desktops launched at a starting price of Rs 34,990

ASUS has expanded its desktop lineup in India with the launch of two new models — the ASUS V500 Mini Tower and the ASUS S501 Small Form Factor (SFF). Designed for both home users and modern workspaces, these machines bring a powerful blend of compact design, performance, and durability. Available from today onwards (April 14), both models will be sold via ASUS Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, ASUS E-shop, and authorized retail partners.
ASUS V500 Mini Tower: Compact powerhouse for everyday use
The ASUS V500 Mini Tower is built for users who need high performance in a compact form. Featuring up to an Intel Core i7-13620H processor, the 15L chassis delivers smooth multitasking and productivity without taking up much desk space.
Key highlighting features:
Processor: Up to Intel Core i7-13620H (10 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.9GHz)
Memory: 8GB DDR5 RAM (expandable to 64GB)
Storage: 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (upgradable to 2TB via dual M.2 slots)
Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, Type-C USB, HDMI, DisplayPort
Power supply: 180W with 80 PLUS Bronze certification
Design: 15L mini tower with military-grade durability
It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home, and ASUS recommends Windows 11 Pro for business users.
ASUS S501 SFF: Space-saving, business-ready desktop
Tailored for offices and work-from-home setups, the ASUS S501 Small Form Factor features an ultra-compact 8.6L chassis with a tool-free design for easy upgrades. Powered by up to Intel Core i5-14500, this desktop supports high-speed storage and powerful connectivity options.
Key highlighting features:
- Processor: Up to Intel Core i5-14500 (14 cores, 20 threads, up to 5.0GHz)
- Memory: 8GB DDR5 RAM (expandable to 64GB)
- Storage: 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (upgradable to 2TB)
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI, VGA
- Power supply: 180W with 80 PLUS Bronze certification
- Design: 8.6L chassis with solid capacitors and versatile port options
The system comes with Windows 11 Home, with an upgrade path to Windows 11 Pro for business users.
Price and availability in India
ASUS has made multiple configurations of both desktops available at different price points. Here's a quick look at the pricing:
Price as per the models
-
V500 Mini Tower i3-1315U / 8GB / 512GB SSD / Win 11 Home: Rs 34,990
-
i3-1315U / 8GB / 512GB SSD / Win 11 Home + Office: Rs 37,990
-
i5-13420H / 8GB / 512GB SSD / Win 11 Home: Rs 47,990
-
i7-13620H / 8GB / 512GB SSD / Win 11 Home + Office: Rs 64,990
-
S501 SFF i3-14100 / 8GB / 512GB SSD / Win 11 Home + Office: Rs 42,990
-
i5-14500 / 8GB / 512GB SSD / Win 11 Home + Office: Rs 55,990