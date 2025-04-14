ASUS V500 Mini Tower and S501 SFF Desktops launched at a starting price of Rs 34,990 ASUS has launched two new desktops, which are designed for both home and office use. These compact machines offer a solid mix of performance, durability, and space-saving design. Available starting April 14, they can be purchased through ASUS Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, ASUS E-shop, and othe

ASUS has expanded its desktop lineup in India with the launch of two new models — the ASUS V500 Mini Tower and the ASUS S501 Small Form Factor (SFF). Designed for both home users and modern workspaces, these machines bring a powerful blend of compact design, performance, and durability. Available from today onwards (April 14), both models will be sold via ASUS Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, ASUS E-shop, and authorized retail partners.

ASUS V500 Mini Tower: Compact powerhouse for everyday use

The ASUS V500 Mini Tower is built for users who need high performance in a compact form. Featuring up to an Intel Core i7-13620H processor, the 15L chassis delivers smooth multitasking and productivity without taking up much desk space.

Key highlighting features:

Processor: Up to Intel Core i7-13620H (10 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.9GHz)

Memory: 8GB DDR5 RAM (expandable to 64GB)

Storage: 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (upgradable to 2TB via dual M.2 slots)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, Type-C USB, HDMI, DisplayPort

Power supply: 180W with 80 PLUS Bronze certification

Design: 15L mini tower with military-grade durability

It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home, and ASUS recommends Windows 11 Pro for business users.

ASUS S501 SFF: Space-saving, business-ready desktop

Tailored for offices and work-from-home setups, the ASUS S501 Small Form Factor features an ultra-compact 8.6L chassis with a tool-free design for easy upgrades. Powered by up to Intel Core i5-14500, this desktop supports high-speed storage and powerful connectivity options.

Key highlighting features:

Processor: Up to Intel Core i5-14500 (14 cores, 20 threads, up to 5.0GHz) Memory: 8GB DDR5 RAM (expandable to 64GB) Storage: 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (upgradable to 2TB) Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI, VGA Power supply: 180W with 80 PLUS Bronze certification Design: 8.6L chassis with solid capacitors and versatile port options

The system comes with Windows 11 Home, with an upgrade path to Windows 11 Pro for business users.

(Image Source : FILE)ASUS V500 Mini Tower and S501 SFF Desktops

Price and availability in India

ASUS has made multiple configurations of both desktops available at different price points. Here's a quick look at the pricing:

Price as per the models