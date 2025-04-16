Enjoy free in-flight Wi-Fi from 2026 on American Airlines: Details American Airlines will begin offering free Wi-Fi on its flights from next year, partnering with AT&T. This move follows similar initiatives by Delta and United, utilising ATG or satellite-based systems for in-flight connectivity above a certain altitude.

Airline passengers can soon bid farewell to expensive in-flight internet charges as American Airlines has announced plans to offer free Wi-Fi on its flights starting from the beginning of next year. The airline made this significant announcement on Tuesday, April 15th, marking a major step towards enhancing the passenger experience and intensifying the competition among airline companies to provide seamless connectivity in the skies.

American Airlines partners with AT&T for free in-flight Wi-Fi

To bring this initiative to fruition, American Airlines has forged a strategic partnership with telecommunications giant AT&T. This collaboration will leverage AT&T's expertise to provide reliable and complimentary Wi-Fi internet access to passengers onboard American Airlines flights. This move underscores the growing importance of in-flight connectivity as a key amenity for modern travellers.

Following the footsteps of Delta and United

While American Airlines' announcement is significant, it's not the first airline to embrace free in-flight Wi-Fi. Delta Airlines pioneered this trend two years ago by offering free internet service to its passengers through its Frequent Flyer Program. American Airlines will similarly extend this complimentary service to its loyal frequent flyers. Furthermore, United Airlines also recognised the importance of in-flight connectivity and partnered with Elon Musk's Starlink last year to provide internet access on their flights. This indicates a clear industry-wide shift towards making in-flight Wi-Fi more accessible.

How in-flight internet works: ATG vs. Satellite systems

Airlines typically employ two primary methods to provide internet service during flights: Air-to-Ground (ATG) systems and satellite-based systems.

Air-to-Ground (ATG): This system utilises a network of ground-based mobile towers to transmit internet signals to the aircraft as it flies overhead. The aircraft is equipped with antennas that communicate with these towers. Satellite-Based System: This method relies on communication satellites orbiting the Earth. Antennas installed on the aircraft receive signals from these satellites, which are then distributed as Wi-Fi within the cabin for passengers to connect their devices.

Altitude restrictions for in-flight Wi-Fi

It's important to note that in-flight Wi-Fi service typically becomes available only once the aircraft reaches a certain altitude. In India, for instance, this service is generally activated above 10,000 feet. The primary reason for this altitude restriction is to prevent interference between the internet signals transmitted to and from the aircraft and the terrestrial mobile network operating on the ground.

By offering free Wi-Fi, American Airlines aims to provide uninterrupted internet access to passengers once the aircraft reaches the designated altitude, allowing them to stay connected for work, entertainment, and communication throughout their journey. This move is likely to be welcomed by passengers who value seamless connectivity, even while travelling at high altitudes.