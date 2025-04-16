Vivo T4 5G set to launch with 7300mAh battery and slimmest design: All you need to know Vivo has incorporated new battery technologies like BlueVolt anode materials and third-generation silicon to achieve this combination of slimness and high capacity, increasing energy density. The phone also includes a Direct Drive Power Supply system for heat management and efficient power delivery.

New Delhi:

Vivo is poised to revolutionise the smartphone market in India with the upcoming launch of the Vivo T4 5G. This groundbreaking device aims to shatter the conventional trade-off between sleek design and battery endurance. Boasting an incredibly slim profile of just 0.789 cm (Emerald Blaze edition), the T4 5G will claim the title of India's slimmest phone in its category while packing an unprecedented 7300 mAh battery, which Vivo asserts is currently the largest battery capacity in any smartphone available.

Unprecedented battery life in an ultra-slim design

The headline feature of the Vivo T4 5G is undoubtedly its massive 7300 mAh battery. This colossal power cell is specifically engineered for users who demand exceptional battery life, allowing them to go through their day and beyond without the constant anxiety of needing to recharge. Vivo has achieved this remarkable feat by implementing cutting-edge battery technologies.

Innovative battery technology for enhanced power and efficiency

To accommodate such a large battery within an incredibly slim form factor, Vivo has introduced several innovative battery technologies. These include the use of BlueVolt anode materials and a third-generation silicon structure. These advanced components work synergistically to significantly increase the battery's energy density by an impressive 15.7% compared to previous generations. This enhanced energy density allows for more power to be stored in a smaller and more efficient space.

Advanced thermal management for sustained performance

Recognising that a large battery under heavy usage can generate heat, Vivo has incorporated a Direct Drive Power Supply system in the T4 5G. This intelligent technology delivers power directly to the device's components, effectively minimising heat buildup and maximising overall power efficiency. Furthermore, the device features trickle charging, a method designed to reduce thermal stress on the battery during the final stages of charging, ultimately contributing to a longer and healthier battery lifespan.

Cutting-edge features for prolonged battery health

Beyond power delivery, Vivo has implemented several other battery-centric features aimed at mitigating battery degradation over time. These include Carbon Nanotube conduction, which enhances electrical conductivity within the battery; Electrode Reshaping, a process that optimises the battery's internal structure; and a Nano Cage Structure, designed to provide physical stability and prevent performance decline over extended use.

Swift power-up with 90W FlashCharge

Despite its massive battery capacity, the Vivo T4 5G won't keep users tethered to a charger for extended periods. The device is equipped with Vivo's rapid 90W FlashCharge system, promising swift and efficient recharging, ensuring that users can quickly replenish the large battery and get back to using their device.

Targeting long-life enthusiasts without compromise

The Vivo T4 5G appears to be strategically targeting a segment of users who prioritise exceptional battery life without wanting to compromise on a sleek and modern design. By achieving this unique combination, Vivo is setting a new benchmark in the smartphone industry. While the pricing details are yet to be officially announced, the Vivo T4 5G is scheduled to launch in India on April 22nd and will be exclusively available for purchase on Flipkart.