Airtel unveils Rs 4000 roaming plan with 1-year validity for NRIs and frequent travellers These new plans aim to simplify travel connectivity with benefits like in-flight connectivity, auto activation, auto renewal, affordable pricing, and full control via the Airtel Thanks app. Airtel’s move is set to greatly benefit frequent travellers and the NRI community.

New Delhi:

Bharti Airtel has announced a major upgrade to its International Roaming (IR) portfolio, introducing India's first unlimited* IR plans designed to offer a simpler, more affordable, and hassle-free roaming experience. Airtel’s new plans now allow customers to enjoy unlimited data usage across 189 countries — a move set to benefit frequent travellers and NRIs alike.

Special Rs 4000 plan for long-stay NRIs

In a major relief to the NRI community, Airtel has launched a unique Rs 4000 recharge plan with a validity of one year. Under this plan, users will get 5GB of international roaming data and 100 voice minutes for use abroad. When in India, customers can enjoy 1.5GB daily data along with unlimited calling benefits, using the same number, eliminating the need for separate recharges.

Features that put customers first

Airtel’s new IR plans come packed with customer-centric features:

Seamless global coverage: One plan works across 189 countries, removing confusion about zones or pack selection. In-flight connectivity: Stay connected even while flying. Auto activation: Services activate automatically upon landing abroad. Auto-renewal: Ideal for frequent travellers, eliminating the need for repetitive recharges. More affordable: Airtel’s IR plans are now cheaper than buying local SIMs abroad. Full control via app: Customers can manage usage, billing, and add data or minutes easily through the Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel’s commitment to innovation

Speaking about the launch, Siddharth Sharma, Director of Marketing and CEO – Connected Homes at Bharti Airtel, said, "We have dramatically simplified our IR plans that will truly redefine our value proposition. We are committed to delivering greater value and convenience to our customers."

Note: Fair usage policy will apply to unlimited data plans.

With these new International Roaming plans, Airtel has truly redefined hassle-free global connectivity for Indian travellers and NRIs. Offering unmatched convenience, affordability, and seamless control through the Airtel Thanks app, the company is setting a new standard in the telecom industry. Whether you are travelling for business, leisure, or long stays abroad, Airtel’s latest IR plans ensure that staying connected across 189 countries is now simpler, smarter, and more affordable than ever before.