Jio offering 11 months validity plan under Rs 900: Full details inside

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom company with over 46 crore users, has introduced a fantastic long-validity recharge option for its customers. If you are tired of frequent recharges and looking for a pocket-friendly plan that lasts almost a year, Jio’s latest Rs 895 plan might be perfect for you.

Jio’s new move brings major relief

After hiking recharge prices last year, Jio revamped its entire portfolio to meet customer needs. The telecom giant has now increased the number of long-validity and annual plans, offering great convenience to users who prefer hassle-free, once-in-a-year recharges.

(Image Source : JIO)JIO PLAN

Different categories for every user

Jio’s updated recharge portfolio is divided into several categories:

Entertainment Plans

True Unlimited Upgrade Plans

Annual Plans

Data Packs

Jio Phone and Jio Bharat Phone Plans

Value Plans

True 5G Unlimited Plans

Among these, the Rs 895 plan stands out for providing excellent value at a low price.

Details of Jio’s Rs 895 recharge plan

Under this plan, Jio offers an impressive 336 days of validity for just ₹895. Here’s what you get:

Unlimited calling to all local and STD networks

50 free SMS every 28 days

2GB of data every 28 days, which totals to 24GB over the plan’s duration

While the data allowance may be limited for heavy users, it is sufficient for basic internet usage like browsing, messaging, and emails.

Important condition: Who can avail of this plan?

Before rushing to recharge, note that this Rs 895 plan is exclusively for Jio Phone and Jio Bharat Phone users. If you are using a Jio SIM in a regular smartphone, unfortunately, you won't be eligible. However, for Jio Phone owners, this plan is an excellent and cost-effective option to stay connected all year long.