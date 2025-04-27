Jio offering 11 months validity plan under Rs 900: Full details inside

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom company with over 46 crore users, has introduced a fantastic long-validity recharge option for its customers. If you are tired of frequent recharges and looking for a pocket-friendly plan that lasts almost a year, Jio’s latest Rs 895 plan might be perfect for you.
Jio’s new move brings major relief
After hiking recharge prices last year, Jio revamped its entire portfolio to meet customer needs. The telecom giant has now increased the number of long-validity and annual plans, offering great convenience to users who prefer hassle-free, once-in-a-year recharges.
Different categories for every user
Jio’s updated recharge portfolio is divided into several categories:
- Entertainment Plans
- True Unlimited Upgrade Plans
- Annual Plans
- Data Packs
- Jio Phone and Jio Bharat Phone Plans
- Value Plans
- True 5G Unlimited Plans
Among these, the Rs 895 plan stands out for providing excellent value at a low price.
Details of Jio’s Rs 895 recharge plan
Under this plan, Jio offers an impressive 336 days of validity for just ₹895. Here’s what you get:
- Unlimited calling to all local and STD networks
- 50 free SMS every 28 days
- 2GB of data every 28 days, which totals to 24GB over the plan’s duration
While the data allowance may be limited for heavy users, it is sufficient for basic internet usage like browsing, messaging, and emails.
Important condition: Who can avail of this plan?
Before rushing to recharge, note that this Rs 895 plan is exclusively for Jio Phone and Jio Bharat Phone users. If you are using a Jio SIM in a regular smartphone, unfortunately, you won't be eligible. However, for Jio Phone owners, this plan is an excellent and cost-effective option to stay connected all year long.
|
AC not cooling properly? Here’s what you can do before calling a technician
|
From BGMI to COD Mobile: Top 5 popular battle royale games besides Garena Free Fire Max
|
BSNL 5G SIM now available online: Here's how to order with home delivery