LG Washing Machines now cheaper than ever! New offers bring prices down to Rs 10,341

Looking to upgrade your laundry routine without spending a fortune? LG washing machines are now available at huge discounts across top-load, front-load, and semi-automatic models. With smart features, energy efficiency, and extra benefits like cashback, bank offers, and exchange bonuses, now’s the best time to bring home a new LG washer. Let’s check out the best deals available!
1. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
(Model: T70VBMB1Z)
Perfect for small families, this 7 kg washing machine offers Smart Inverter Technology, TurboDrum for powerful washing, and a durable stainless-steel drum. With features like Auto Prewash, LED display, and Smart Diagnosis, it makes laundry hassle-free.
Offers available:
- Up to Rs 3,000 instant discount with select bank cards
- No-cost EMI savings up to Rs 1,411.93
- Rs 539 cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card
- Exchange offer up to Rs 1,320 off
Effective price: Around Rs 11,719 (down from Rs 17,990)
2. LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
(Model: T80VBMB4Z)
Ideal for larger families, this 8 kg model brings Smart Inverter tech, TurboDrum, Auto Prewash, and a tough stainless-steel drum. The Smart Diagnosis feature makes it easy to maintain, too.
Offers available:
- Rs 3,000 instant discount on select cards
- No-cost EMI savings up to Rs 2,007.18
- Cashback of Rs 599 with ICICI Amazon Pay Card
- Exchange bonus up to Rs 1,320
Effective price: Around Rs 13,064 (down from Rs 19,990)
3. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
(Model: P7020NGAZ)
Looking for a budget-friendly pick? This semi-automatic washer comes with Rat Away technology, 1300 RPM spin speed, and 3 wash programs, perfect for small to medium-sized households.
Offers available:
- Instant discount up to Rs 1,149
- Cashback up to Rs 344 via ICICI Card
- No-cost EMI savings up to Rs 641.54
- Exchange benefit up to Rs 1,320
Effective price: Around Rs 8,035 (down from Rs 11,490)
4. LG 9 Kg 5 Star AI Direct Drive Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
(Model: FHP1209Z5M)
Best for big families, this smart Wi-Fi-enabled front-load washer offers AI Direct Drive, Steam Wash, Allergy Care, and 6 Motion DD technology for superior washing.
Offers available:
- Up to Rs 4,000 bank discount
- Rs 500 extra ICICI Bank offer
- EMI savings up to Rs 3,914.84
- Exchange bonus up to Rs 1,320
Effective price: Around Rs 29,255 (down from Rs 38,990)
5. LG 8.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
(Model: P8530SRAZ)
This high-capacity semi-automatic model with Roller Jet Pulsator offers powerful yet gentle cleaning, making it perfect for larger households.
Offers Available:
- Rs 1,449 instant bank discount
- Rs 434 cashback via ICICI Card
- EMI interest savings up to Rs 809.05
- Exchange value up to Rs 1,320
Effective Price: Around Rs 10,478 (down from Rs 14,490)
