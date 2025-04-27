Advertisement
  3. LG Washing Machines now cheaper than ever! New offers bring prices down to Rs 10,341

LG has announced big price drops on its range of washing machines, making them much more affordable for Indian buyers. Popular models across top-load, front-load, and semi-automatic categories are now available with heavy discounts, cashback, bank offers, and exchange bonuses.

Washing machine
Washing machine Image Source : pixabay
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
New Delhi:

Looking to upgrade your laundry routine without spending a fortune? LG washing machines are now available at huge discounts across top-load, front-load, and semi-automatic models. With smart features, energy efficiency, and extra benefits like cashback, bank offers, and exchange bonuses, now’s the best time to bring home a new LG washer. Let’s check out the best deals available!

1. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

(Model: T70VBMB1Z)

Perfect for small families, this 7 kg washing machine offers Smart Inverter Technology, TurboDrum for powerful washing, and a durable stainless-steel drum. With features like Auto Prewash, LED display, and Smart Diagnosis, it makes laundry hassle-free.

Offers available:

  • Up to Rs 3,000 instant discount with select bank cards
  • No-cost EMI savings up to Rs 1,411.93
  • Rs 539 cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card
  • Exchange offer up to Rs 1,320 off

Effective price: Around Rs 11,719 (down from Rs 17,990)

2. LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

(Model: T80VBMB4Z)

Ideal for larger families, this 8 kg model brings Smart Inverter tech, TurboDrum, Auto Prewash, and a tough stainless-steel drum. The Smart Diagnosis feature makes it easy to maintain, too.

Offers available:

  • Rs 3,000 instant discount on select cards
  • No-cost EMI savings up to Rs 2,007.18
  • Cashback of Rs 599 with ICICI Amazon Pay Card
  • Exchange bonus up to Rs 1,320

Effective price: Around Rs 13,064 (down from Rs 19,990)

3. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

(Model: P7020NGAZ)

Looking for a budget-friendly pick? This semi-automatic washer comes with Rat Away technology, 1300 RPM spin speed, and 3 wash programs, perfect for small to medium-sized households.

Offers available:

  • Instant discount up to Rs 1,149
  • Cashback up to Rs 344 via ICICI Card
  • No-cost EMI savings up to Rs 641.54
  • Exchange benefit up to Rs 1,320

Effective price: Around Rs 8,035 (down from Rs 11,490)

4. LG 9 Kg 5 Star AI Direct Drive Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

(Model: FHP1209Z5M)

Best for big families, this smart Wi-Fi-enabled front-load washer offers AI Direct Drive, Steam Wash, Allergy Care, and 6 Motion DD technology for superior washing.

Offers available:

  • Up to Rs 4,000 bank discount
  • Rs 500 extra ICICI Bank offer
  • EMI savings up to Rs 3,914.84
  • Exchange bonus up to Rs 1,320

Effective price: Around Rs 29,255 (down from Rs 38,990)

5. LG 8.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

(Model: P8530SRAZ)

This high-capacity semi-automatic model with Roller Jet Pulsator offers powerful yet gentle cleaning, making it perfect for larger households.

Offers Available:

  • Rs 1,449 instant bank discount
  • Rs 434 cashback via ICICI Card
  • EMI interest savings up to Rs 809.05
  • Exchange value up to Rs 1,320

Effective Price: Around Rs 10,478 (down from Rs 14,490)

