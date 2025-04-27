Buy Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for just Rs 21,000 on Amazon: Here’s how Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is known for its stunning 200MP camera and powerful performance, has received a massive price cut on Amazon. Thanks to huge discounts, cashback deals, and a bumper exchange offer, you can now bring home this premium phone at a price you won't believe.

New Delhi:

The Indian smartphone market is flooded with choices, but when it comes to a powerful phone offering a brilliant camera setup and performance, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra stands out. This flagship device is perfect for daily tasks and an excellent option for professional use. Although its original price is around Rs 1.5 lakh, you now have a golden opportunity to buy it for under Rs 50,000.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra witnesses huge price cut

Big discount on Amazon

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB variant is listed at Rs 1,34,999 on Amazon. However, Amazon is offering a flat 32 per cent discount, bringing the price down to Rs 92,399. On top of this, Amazon is offering a cashback of Rs 2,771, making it an even sweeter deal. Plus, if you prefer easy payments, you can opt for an EMI option starting at just Rs 4,160 per month.

Get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for just Rs 21,000

Here is the most exciting part! Amazon is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 71,300. If you exchange an eligible smartphone in good condition, you can bring down the effective price to as low as Rs 21,000. However, the final exchange value will depend on the brand, model, and condition of your old device.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Top features

Build quality: Titanium frame with IP68 water and dust resistance. Display: It features a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2x screen, which is further protected by Corning Gorilla Armor protection. Operating system: It runs on Android 14 OS out-of-the-box. Performance: Powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Memory: Up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage options. Camera setup: Quad camera system featuring four shooters: 200MP + 10MP + 50MP + 12MP sensors. Front camera: It features a 12MP selfie shooter, claiming to deliver crystal-clear video calls and selfies. Battery: It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with a 45W fast charging support.

With such massive discounts, cashback, and exchange offers, this is probably the best time to grab the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra without burning a hole in your pocket.