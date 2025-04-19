8 Hidden smartphone features you must know for making your life easier: Smart tips These hidden smartphone features can change how you use your device every day. Try them out and unlock the full power of your phone.

Our smartphone is our extended hand, managing everything and every day, but most of us are unaware of many powerful features that come built-in. Whether you are using an Android or an iPhone, these hidden features could help you save time, boost productivity and improve your smartphone experience.

Here are 8 useful smartphone tricks you should try:

1. Screen pinning (Android)

If you often hand over your phone to someone but want them to stay on a specific app, Android’s screen pinning feature is super useful. Once enabled, it locks the screen to just one app, preventing others from snooping through your messages or photos.

How to use: Settings > Security > Screen Pinning (Enable it)

2. Back tap (iPhone)

Available on iPhones running iOS 14 or later, the Back Tap feature lets you double or triple tap the back of your phone to take a screenshot, open apps, or perform custom actions.

How to use: Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Back Tap

3. One-handed mode

If your phone feels too big for one-handed use, try enabling one-handed mode. This feature shifts the screen down or to the side for easier thumb reach.

How to use (Android): Settings > System > Gestures > One-handed mode

How to use (iPhone): Swipe down at the bottom of the screen (iPhones with Face ID)

4. Hidden Wi-Fi QR code

Want to share your Wi-Fi with someone without spelling out the password? Most smartphones now allow you to generate a QR code to share Wi-Fi instantly.

How to use: Settings > Wi-Fi > Tap on connected network > Share (QR code will appear)

5. Lock apps with fingerprint (Android)

Many Android phones let you lock individual apps using your fingerprint, providing extra privacy for chats, emails, and banking apps.

How to use: Depends on your phone brand (Look for “App Lock” in Settings)

6. Drag and drop text or images (iPhone and Android)

Modern smartphones support drag-and-drop gestures between apps. For example, you can drag a photo from your gallery and drop it directly into a chat or email.

7. Use the Volume button to launch the Camera quickly

You don’t need to unlock your phone to take a photo. Pressing the power or volume button twice on most phones will instantly open the camera.

8. Built-in Document Scanner

Forget third-party apps—your phone can scan documents with great clarity using the built-in Notes (iPhone) or Google Drive (Android).