Using AC overnight? Avoid these 5 harmful habits immediately for better health and savings Sleeping with the AC on during hot summer nights is a relief, especially in Indian cities where the heat is unbearable. But keeping the air conditioner running all night can lead to several health and comfort issues if not used correctly.

New Delhi:

If you are using your air conditioner all night, it could bring you a number of things- from dry skin and sore throat to high electricity bills. The risks are real and here we bring to you 5 important things to avoid this summer, while using your AC at night to ensure better sleep, lower bills and improved well-being.

1. Setting the temperature too low: Stop this!

One of the biggest mistakes people make is by setting their room air conditioner at 16-18 degree celsius. While it may feel great at first, but it certainly can cause a temperature shock to your body when you are asleep.

The ideal sleep temperature suggested is around 24-26 degrees celsius. It will keep you comfortable and further reduce the energy consumption as well.

2. Not using the Timer or Sleep Mode

Many modern ACs come with sleep mode or timer settings, but people aren’t using it. Remember, if you are paying big for your AC, then it is suggested to atleast use those features which could help you big time in saving electricity, as well as setting a feasible temperature for your home. These features will automatically adjust the temperature through the night and will avoid overcooling and further save electricity.

Leaving the AC on for 8+ hours continuously will not only increase your power bill, but may also dry out the air too much. Either have a humidifier in the room, which could atleast set the moisture in your room.

3. Blocking air vents or placing the bed too close

Make sure that your bed is not directly in the line of the cold airflow. Constant cold air hitting your body can cause stiff neck, headaches and sore throat by the morning. Maintain at least 3–4 feet of distance between your bed and the AC unit.

(Image Source : PIXABAY)Sleeping while AC on

4. Skipping AC filter cleaning: More pressure on the machine!

Dirty filters can circulate dust, bacteria, and allergies, which is especially dangerous for people who suffer asthma or allergies. You must clean or replace filters every month (2–3 weeks) when you start to use the machine regularly. It also keeps your AC running efficiently.

5. Ignoring room insulation

Using AC in a poorly insulated room is wastes energy. Make sure that your windows and doors are sealed, and use curtains to block sunlight aswell. This will help to maintain the cool air inside and reduces pressure on the AC.

Final and important tip to use the AC

Use ceiling fans on low speed along with the AC to circulate air better. And always keep a bottle of water nearby, ACs can dry out your skin and throat during the night.