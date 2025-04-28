New Airtel features to help you fight against International spam calls: Details The upgraded features are available for free for all Airtel users, which will auto-activate without any manual request. Since launching its spam detection tool in September 2024, Airtel has flagged over 27.5 billion spam calls and helped customers experience a 16 per cent spam reduction.

New Delhi:

Airtel, one of the leading telecom service providers in India, has been stepping up its fight against spam calls and SMSes with two major upgrades to its AI-powered spam detection system. These new features aim to offer customers a safer and more personalised experience.

Spam Alerts now in 10 Indian languages

In a big move for India’s diverse user base, Airtel customers will be able to receive spam calls and SMS alerts in their preferred Indian languages. Initially, the alerts will be available in:

Hindi

Marathi

Bengali

Gujarati

Tamil

Kannada

Malayalam

Telugu

Punjabi

Urdu

The telecom service provider will be adding more languages soon.

This feature will help users better understand the spam warnings, making communication safer and more accessible across the country. However, vernacular spam alerts are currently available only for Android users.

Now blocking international spam calls and SMS

With domestic spam calls under control, fraudsters have increasingly shifted to using international networks. Airtel reported a 12 per cent rise in overseas spam calls over the last six months.

To tackle this, Airtel’s AI tool will now screen and flag spam calls and SMSes originating from foreign numbers, offering customers better protection against global scammers.

No extra cost, no hassle!

The upgraded spam protection features will be auto-activated for all Airtel users — no service request needed. Customers can enjoy these benefits at no additional cost.

Airtel’s AI spam tool: A game changer

Since launching its AI-driven spam detection tool in September 2024, Airtel has flagged over 27.5 billion spam calls, averaging an impressive 1,560 spam calls detected every second. Thanks to these efforts, Airtel customers have experienced a 16 per cent drop in spam calls.

Siddharth Sharma, Director Marketing and CEO Connected Homes, Bharti Airtel, said, “After analysing customer feedback, we have enhanced our solutions to better serve the linguistic diversity of India. Our engineers and data scientists are working round-the-clock to stay ahead of emerging threats.”