HMD and Lava to launch Direct-to-Mobile phones in India: Internet-free content streaming coming soon D2M technology aims to support government missions like Digital Inclusion, Viksit Bharat, and Make in India by providing affordable content access in remote and low-connectivity areas.

New Delhi:

In a major step toward digital inclusion, HMD (formerly Nokia Mobile) and Indian smartphone brand Lava have announced a partnership to launch Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) enabled phones in India. This collaboration is part of a larger initiative supported by Free Stream Technologies (IIT-Kanpur incubated), Tejas Networks, and Sinclair.

The new D2M phones will enable users to receive live broadcasts, which will include sports, news, and emergency alerts, directly on their devices without any need for mobile internet or Wi-Fi. This innovation is expected to revolutionise how Indians consume content, particularly in rural and remote areas.

What is D2M technology?

Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) is an advanced broadcasting technology that enables the delivery of OTT content, live TV, audio, video, SMS, and critical alerts directly to mobile devices using broadcast airwaves — just like traditional television. It bypasses mobile data or Wi-Fi, making it especially valuable in low-connectivity zones or during internet blackouts.

The official debut of this technology will be showcased at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, to be held at Jio World Centre, Mumbai.

India-first approach to next-gen connectivity

This initiative supports several key government missions:

Viksit Bharat: Promotes tech-driven development across all regions.

Digital Inclusion: Ensures equitable access to content and information, even in areas with poor or no internet.

Make in India: Encourages indigenous manufacturing of next-gen phones and devices.

By combining global technology expertise (HMD) with local manufacturing power (Lava), India is taking a significant step toward self-reliance in next-gen mobile tech.

Key benefits of D2M phones

Watch live TV, sports, and news without data or Wi-Fi Receive emergency alerts during natural disasters or outages Perfect for rural and low-connectivity areas Reduces dependence on costly data plans Boosts local innovation and manufacturing

With the rise in data consumption and digital streaming, D2M phones can ease network loads while offering uninterrupted access to essential services. For millions of Indians, this could mark the beginning of a new era of affordable, always-on content — no internet needed.