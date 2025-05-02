Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge set to be the world’s thinnest Android phone, arriving on May 13 Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to feature a sleek 5.8mm body, 200MP main camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and up to 512GB storage, the S25 Edge will debut first in China and Korea, followed by an India launch on May 30.

New Delhi:

Samsung, one of the leading names in the consumer technology world, is gearing up to launch its slimmest Android smartphone ever, which will be called the Galaxy S25 Edge. The South Korean tech giant has reportedly confirmed the launch date after teasing the smartphone at the Galaxy Unpacked event, which will take place this month.

As per the leaks, the Galaxy S25 Edge will boast an ultra-slim profile of just 5.8mm, making it the thinnest Android smartphone in the world. Samsung gave a sneak peek of the device at Mobile World Congress (MWC), hinting at a premium design and powerful camera setup similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Launch timeline across markets

As per tipster Evan Blass, Samsung will officially unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge on May 13. A poster leak tagged with the phrase "Beyond Slim" strengthens the claim that this will be a fragile device.

China and South Korea sale starts: May 23

India, US, and other markets launch: May 30

Camera specs like the Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature a 200MP primary camera, paired with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear. The dual rear camera setup will be vertically aligned, with an LED flash alongside.

For selfies and video calls, the device will offer a 12MP front camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), promising sharper shots and stable video.

Specifications and features

Display: It comes with a 6.6-inch OLED display Processor: It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset RAM: It comes with up to 12GB Storage: Up to 512GB Battery: It is backed by a 3,900mAh battery Charging: It comes with 25w fast wired and wireless charging Operating System: Android 15 with One UI 7 Thickness: It comes with just 5.8mm

Design and colour options

The Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in two premium finishes: