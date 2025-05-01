Meta Ray-Ban glasses to record voice and camera data by default: Privacy alert! Meta to bring its AI-powered Ray-Ban glasses in India soon, but not without controversy. A new policy update removes the option to disable voice recording, and camera usage is now turned on by default.

New Delhi:

Meta is preparing to launch its AI-powered Ray-Ban smart glasses in India, but a new privacy update is raising eyebrows. The company has updated its data collection policies, removing users’ ability to stop voice recordings from being stored — a move that could spark fresh debates around surveillance and privacy.

Privacy settings changed before the India launch.

While Meta has not confirmed the exact launch date for its Ray-Ban smart glasses in India, it has sent out a revised privacy policy to existing users globally. According to a report by The Verge, Meta will now store all voice interactions with Meta AI by default, and users can no longer opt out of this setting.

Previously, users had the option to disable voice recordings. That option is now gone. Users can still manually delete their stored voice data, but will have to do so from the settings.

Camera use is now enabled by default.

Meta’s email to Ray-Ban users also mentions that camera usage with Meta AI will now be enabled by default, unless users choose to turn off the voice assistant trigger phrase “Hey Meta.”

The email reads:

“Meta AI with camera use is always enabled on your glasses unless you turn off ‘Hey Meta’. Recordings of your voice are stored by default and may be used to improve AI at Meta and other Meta products.”

What happens to your photos and videos?

Meta claims that photos and videos captured using the glasses are stored locally on the user’s device — unless users upload them to a Meta platform (like Instagram). If media is used with Meta AI or if cloud processing is enabled, Meta can access that data to improve its services.

Users can still opt out of Meta AI.

Meta emphasises that users still have control, but only if they disable "Hey Meta" completely. Without that, voice and camera data will continue to be collected and stored by default.

India launch is expected soon.

Meta originally launched its Ray-Ban Stories in 2021 and introduced the second-gen model in 2023. With AI-powered features like real-time translation, hands-free messaging, phone calls, music playback, and instant photo/video capture, the glasses are positioned as a cutting-edge wearable.

As Meta prepares for its official India debut, users may have to choose between AI convenience and data privacy.