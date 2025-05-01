Google and Duolingo bet big on AI for language learning: Will it replace human teachers? Google and Duolingo introduce AI-powered tools to transform language learning. New features, more courses, but concerns grow over losing the human touch.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is stepping into the world of language learning, and tech giants like Google and Duolingo are leading the charge. Both companies made big announcements this week, revealing how they plan to use AI to make learning foreign languages faster, easier, and more engaging.

Google launches Gemini-powered language lessons

Google has introduced Gemini-powered language tools that offer a new way to learn foreign languages. These tools are part of an experimental feature called Little Language Lessons and include:

Tiny Lesson: Teaches you important phrases for real-life situations, like losing your passport while travelling.

Slang Hang: Helps you learn local slang so you can sound more natural in casual conversations.

Word Cam: Uses your camera and Gemini AI to identify objects in your photos and translate their names into the language you're learning.

Google says these features are not meant to replace human teachers but are designed to make learning fun and part of daily life.

Duolingo doubles its courses with generative AI

Meanwhile, Duolingo, one of the world’s most popular language learning apps, is now going all-in on generative AI. The company announced that it has:

Created 148 new language courses using AI, doubling its existing content.

Decided to stop hiring human contractors for tasks that AI can handle.

Begun using AI for hiring and performance reviews internally.

Duolingo believes AI will help them deliver lessons faster and more efficiently. However, not everyone is happy.

Social media reactions are mixed

After Duolingo’s announcement, some users on X (formerly Twitter) expressed concern about the overuse of AI. Several posts called on others to uninstall the app, saying that language learning should stay human and personal.

Learning a language often involves human interaction, cultural exchange, and emotional connection—something AI still struggles to replicate.

Google’s response: AI is here to support, not replace

In a blog post, Google clarified that their AI features are meant to support traditional learning, not take over. “These experiments aren’t about replacing traditional study,” the company wrote, “but about complementing it, helping people build habits and stay engaged.”

As AI continues to reshape education, the real question remains: can it truly replace the human touch in learning something as personal as a new language?