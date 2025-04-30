Buy Apple AirPods 4 below Rs 10,000 in Amazon Summer Sale: Here's how to buy During Amazon’s Great Summer Sale, the latest Apple AirPods 4 are available for just Rs 9,999. This makes it a great buy for those looking for premium audio, comfort, and Apple ecosystem benefits. With upgraded sound, solid battery life, and an IP68 rating.

Apple’s popular AirPods 4 are getting a significant price drop during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, now available for Rs 9,999 after applying eligible bank offers and discounts. These are the latest generation AirPods, not leftover stock or older versions, which makes it one of the best price-to-performance deals on Apple’s wireless earbuds in recent times.

Not the Pro model, but still a great performer

Just to clarify, these are not the AirPods Pro or the version with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The Pro models will be available at a higher price (around Rs 15,499) in the same sale. The Rs 9,999 AirPods are the standard AirPods 4, featuring Apple’s open-ear, tip-less design that many users still prefer over silicone-tipped earbuds.

Improved design and better comfort

The AirPods 4 offer a more refined and ergonomic fit compared to earlier versions. Many users, especially those who dislike in-ear silicone tips, find these more comfortable for long hours. The newer design also stays securely in place during walking or light travel, contrary to how it may look at first.

(Image Source : APPLE)Apple AirPods 4

Upgraded sound with H2 chip

One of the biggest upgrades is in sound quality. Powered by Apple’s H2 chip, the AirPods 4 come with a custom low-distortion driver and high dynamic range amplifier, offering punchy bass and improved clarity. Features like Adaptive EQ and Personalised Spatial Audio further enhance the audio experience, especially on iPhones.

Smart features and strong battery life

While they do not have volume controls on the buds, you do get Personalised Volume, Voice Isolation, Beam-forming microphones, and seamless Find My integration. They also support head gesture controls and boast IP68 dust and water resistance. Battery life is decent — 5 hours per charge, with the case extending it to 30 hours. A USB-C charging port adds convenience, although wireless charging is not supported.

Should you buy Apple AirPods 4 for Rs 9,999?

Yes, especially if you’re an iPhone user. At this price, the AirPods 4 offer great value with an updated design, strong audio performance, and reliable Apple ecosystem integration. While some cheaper earbuds may offer ANC or wireless charging, few match the overall polish, comfort, and everyday reliability of these AirPods.