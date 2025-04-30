Apple Watch SE 3 may arrive with larger display and fresh design: Report Apple Watch SE 3 may retain the budget-friendly appeal while modernising the look. Meanwhile, Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 are likely to bring advanced health tracking features and enhanced connectivity options in 2025.

New Delhi:

Apple appears to be working on the next-generation Apple Watch SE 3, and this time, the focus seems to be on a slightly larger screen. According to industry analyst Ross Young, Apple has started display development for the SE 3 model, which may arrive in 1.6-inch and 1.8-inch screen sizes—a small but notable bump from the current 1.57-inch and 1.73-inch sizes in the SE 2.

Affordable Apple Watch may get a modern touch

The Apple Watch SE line has always catered to budget-conscious users, especially younger audiences. With the SE 3, Apple might be eyeing a more compact yet visually spacious design, possibly by slimming down bezels and keeping the overall watch size similar or even smaller.

Past trends show the SE models borrow design elements from older flagship watches. While the current SE takes after Series 6, the upcoming SE 3 might draw inspiration from Series 7’s 41mm and 45mm casings—or even break the mould with a completely new look.

Rumours hint at bright colours and plastic body

Some early reports suggest Apple could also experiment with a hard plastic body in vibrant colour options for the SE 3. While not confirmed, this could make the Watch SE lineup even more appealing to younger users looking for affordable, colourful wearables.

The updated display sizes could also be Apple’s way of reintroducing a 38mm and 42mm-style design—compact, but with better screen-to-body ratio thanks to narrower bezels.

Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 are also in the pipeline

Alongside the SE 3, Apple is reportedly planning to launch the Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 later this year. These models may not bring drastic design changes but are expected to offer major upgrades like blood pressure alerts, satellite connectivity, and 5G RedCap support.

Apple is also developing a revamped Health app and AI-powered wellness coaching, with possible integration into future AirPods featuring heart rate monitoring.