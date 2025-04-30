Samsung to replace Bixby with Gemini AI on More Galaxy Phones: Now Coming to Galaxy A-Series Samsung is reportedly in talks with Perplexity AI for future integrations, despite its deep AI partnership with Google. Samsung had previously invested in Perplexity and is now considering a fresh funding round to support the AI startup’s USD 18 billion valuation target.

New Delhi:

Samsung is bringing its Gemini AI assistant, previously reserved for high-end Galaxy S-series phones, to its popular mid-range Galaxy A-series models. Starting early May, users of select A-series devices will be able to launch Gemini by pressing and holding the side button, replacing Samsung’s older Bixby assistant.

Samsung is expanding access to Google’s Gemini AI assistant from the side button to select Galaxy A-series phones, replacing Bixby starting early May. Supported models include the Galaxy A56, A55, A54, A36, and more, all running One UI 7. This move simplifies tasks using voice commands and enables multi-app interactions.

This rollout applies to phones running One UI 7, including:

Galaxy A54 5G Galaxy A55 5G Galaxy A56 5G Galaxy A24 Galaxy A25e 5G Galaxy A25 5G Galaxy A26 5G Galaxy A34 5G Galaxy A35 5G Galaxy A36 5G

Google’s Gemini to take over Bixby button

Samsung has partnered closely with Google to make Gemini the new default AI experience on more devices. By integrating Gemini directly into the side button, Samsung aims to simplify everyday tasks like checking appointments, searching locations, or finding gift ideas — all via voice.

Gemini also supports multi-app actions, allowing users to, for instance, find a restaurant on Google Maps and share the location via Messages—all without leaving the assistant interface.

Samsung eyes AI future with Perplexity deal

In related developments, Samsung is reportedly in talks with Perplexity AI to integrate its advanced assistant technology into upcoming devices. The news follows Perplexity’s recent deal with Motorola and hints at broader AI ambitions for Samsung.

Although Google remains Samsung’s primary AI partner, with Gemini powering many current features, the tech giant’s venture arm, Samsung NEXT, has already invested in Perplexity. Sources say Samsung is considering a fresh investment as Perplexity looks to raise to USD 1 billion to double its valuation to USD 18 billion.

While no formal deal has been finalised, Samsung’s interest suggests a potential multi-assistant ecosystem in future smartphones.