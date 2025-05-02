Tara Gaming unveils The Age of Bhaarat: Myth-driven AAA game inspired by Indian Epics

Tara Gaming, an Indian gaming studio, has officially announced its debut title, ‘The Age of Bhaarat’, a high-production action-adventure RPG deeply rooted in Indian mythology. The game’s first trailer has been released, teasing rich storylines, combat mechanics and a spiritual journey inspired by Indian epics. The title will be available for the PC gamers via Steam and Epic Games Store, and for consoles, players will get though specific platforms and the launch date remain unannounced.
A vision to globalise Indian culture in gaming
Co-founded by Amitabh Bachchan, author Amish Tripathi, and veteran game developer Noredine Abboud (of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands fame), Tara Gaming aims to present India’s cultural narratives using AAA production values. The company envisions “The Age of Bhaarat” as a global gaming experience steeped in Indian storytelling, mythology, and aesthetics.
The Story: Defending a mythical land
In “The Age of Bhaarat”, players take on the role of a Forest Warden defending the land of Anandpur from invading Rakshasa demons. The game’s world is richly designed with forests, mountains, and lakes, allowing players to engage in intense combat while exploring terrain inspired by Indian folklore and spiritual traditions.
Written by Amish Tripathi: Duty, betrayal and moral dilemma
The game’s narrative is penned by Amish Tripathi, known for bestselling mythological novels like the Shiva Trilogy and Ram Chandra Series. Themes of dharma (duty), betrayal, and moral choices are central to the story, and player decisions will dynamically influence the course of events in the game.
Gameplay features and combat style
Players will experience vertical combat traversal, grappling hook mechanics, and customisable weapons and spiritual powers. The game can be played in solo mode or multiplayer, offering an immersive, cinematic experience powered by modern graphics and Indian aesthetics.
