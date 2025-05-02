Tara Gaming unveils The Age of Bhaarat: Myth-driven AAA game inspired by Indian Epics Set in ancient India, the game features a spiritual hero battling demons across vast landscapes. With a story driven by Indian epics and deep moral choices, the game aims to bring Indian culture to the global gaming stage. It will launch on PC and consoles, with the date yet to be revealed.

New Delhi:

Tara Gaming, an Indian gaming studio, has officially announced its debut title, ‘The Age of Bhaarat’, a high-production action-adventure RPG deeply rooted in Indian mythology. The game’s first trailer has been released, teasing rich storylines, combat mechanics and a spiritual journey inspired by Indian epics. The title will be available for the PC gamers via Steam and Epic Games Store, and for consoles, players will get though specific platforms and the launch date remain unannounced.

A vision to globalise Indian culture in gaming

Co-founded by Amitabh Bachchan, author Amish Tripathi, and veteran game developer Noredine Abboud (of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands fame), Tara Gaming aims to present India’s cultural narratives using AAA production values. The company envisions “The Age of Bhaarat” as a global gaming experience steeped in Indian storytelling, mythology, and aesthetics.

The Story: Defending a mythical land

In “The Age of Bhaarat”, players take on the role of a Forest Warden defending the land of Anandpur from invading Rakshasa demons. The game’s world is richly designed with forests, mountains, and lakes, allowing players to engage in intense combat while exploring terrain inspired by Indian folklore and spiritual traditions.

(Image Source : THE AGE OF BHAARAT)The Age of Bhaarat

Written by Amish Tripathi: Duty, betrayal and moral dilemma

The game’s narrative is penned by Amish Tripathi, known for bestselling mythological novels like the Shiva Trilogy and Ram Chandra Series. Themes of dharma (duty), betrayal, and moral choices are central to the story, and player decisions will dynamically influence the course of events in the game.

Gameplay features and combat style

Players will experience vertical combat traversal, grappling hook mechanics, and customisable weapons and spiritual powers. The game can be played in solo mode or multiplayer, offering an immersive, cinematic experience powered by modern graphics and Indian aesthetics.

Tara Gaming, co-founded by Amitabh Bachchan and Amish Tripathi, has announced its first AAA mythological RPG, The Age of Bhaarat.