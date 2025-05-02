Google to redesign Android 16 UI: Smarter icons, better animations, sleeker settings Leaked details from Android 16 Beta 4 reveal a more modern, visually enhanced experience with blurred backgrounds, reworked tiles, and interactive UI effects. While the features are still hidden in beta, users can expect these major changes in a future update later this year.

According to a report by Android Authority, Google is preparing a significant visual revamp for Android 16. The upcoming update is expected to include a redesigned Quick Settings panel with a blurred background, resizable tiles, and new one-tap toggles for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The brightness slider will also get a new look with expanded customisation options.

In addition, the status bar icons are being overhauled. The Wi-Fi and mobile data indicators will be split into separate segments, while the airplane mode and 5G icons appear bolder. The battery icon is also reportedly becoming more dynamic, turning green when charging and red on low battery.

Cleaner layouts, smarter interaction

Android 16 will reportedly bring an upgraded lock screen, placing date, weather, and contextual information in a cleaner layout when no notifications are present. The PIN entry screen and recent apps menu are also getting design tweaks for better clarity and interaction.

A more compact notification shelf, redesigned volume slider, and updated media output switcher are in the pipeline. Google may also align the Settings app with its new Material 3 Expressive design, making the entire OS look more cohesive.

Android 16 to introduce physics-based animations

One of the most exciting changes coming in Android 16 is a batch of new physics-based animations. These include a bounce-back effect when users swipe a notification halfway, jiggle motions in the recent apps view, and new toggle animations for Quick Settings.

Long-pressing the power button will now trigger a short animation, while tapping the clock or using the volume controls may also show subtle UI movements. A waveform icon is said to appear in the volume indicator when media is playing, adding a more lively feel to system feedback.

When will these features launch?

Although discovered in Android 16 Beta 4, most of these visual and interactive upgrades are currently disabled by default. Google is expected to roll them out in a future quarterly platform release (QPR), possibly after the stable Android 16 version is released later this year.