Apple delays advanced Siri features: Tim Cook says ‘Making Progress’ but more time needed Apple CEO Tim Cook has acknowledged that new AI-powered Siri features announced last year are delayed, citing the need for more development time to meet Apple’s quality standards. Originally expected in iOS 18.4, the features may now arrive in the iOS 19.4 update, possibly by spring 2026.

Apple, one of the leading tech brand has officially confirmed that the much-anticipated AI-driven enhancements for Siri will be delayed. During the company’s recent earnings call, CEO Tim Cook addressed the status of these features, first announced during WWDC 2023, stating that Apple is “making progress” but still needs additional time to meet its internal standards for quality and reliability.

Apple’s high standards are causing the delay

“With regard to the more personal Siri features we announced, we need more time to complete our work on these features so they meet our high-quality bar. We are making progress, and we look forward to getting these features into customers’ hands,” said Tim Cook.

The delayed features include on-screen awareness, personal context understanding, and in-app action execution, which were expected to arrive with iOS 18.4. However, they were noticeably missing from devices that received the update last month.

Internal testing and rebuilding Siri

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple has encountered technical challenges and unresolved bugs during internal testing of these AI features. The company is reportedly considering a complete overhaul of Siri’s AI infrastructure, which could further push the launch timeline into 2026.

This rebuild is part of Apple’s larger push into Apple Intelligence, the company’s term for its AI ecosystem, which is expected to power smarter interactions across devices.

Siri improvements could arrive with iOS 19

Although Cook did not provide a clear release date, reports now suggest that the enhanced Siri features may be rolled out with the iOS 19.4 update by spring 2026. Apple typically releases iOS updates in stages, and this particular feature set may be saved for a later phase in the iOS 19 cycle.

What to expect at WWDC 2025

Apple is set to host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 9 to 13, 2025. During the event, the company is expected to showcase iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, and other platform updates. Siri and Apple Intelligence will likely be a major focus as Apple seeks to catch up with AI advancements from competitors like Google and Microsoft.